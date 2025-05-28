Technology News
iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims

A tipster has claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be lighter than its rival, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2025 17:08 IST
iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

A render of the purported iPhone 17 Air (pictured) seen with a single rear camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air could weigh less than 150g
  • The handset is expected to arrive in the second half of 2025
  • The iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack a smaller battery
Apple's iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut later this year, as the company's slimmest smartphone. Details of the purported handset's battery technology and weight have now surfaced online, thanks to a tipster. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack a smaller battery than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but it is also likely to be thinner and lighter than its Android-based rival. However, it might use a modern battery technology that offers higher energy density than a traditional lithium-ion battery.

iPhone 17 Air Battery and Selfie Camera Specifications

According to details shared by an anonymous tipster (known on X as @MajinBuOfficial) in a blog post, the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a silicon-carbon battery. Previous reports suggest that the slim handset will be equipped with a 2,800mAh battery, which is considerably smaller than the base model. However, the use of a silicon-carbon battery could result in the iPhone 17 Air model offering better battery life than was previously expected.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's thinnest-ever smartphone, and it might also be one of the lightest models to debut in 2025. The tipster claims that Apple's upcoming handset will weigh 146g, which is in line with recent reports that also hint at the arrival of a light and slim handset. It is also expected to offer support for Face ID for biometric authentication.

Apple is said to use 7000 series aluminium alloy for the iPhone 17 Air's frame, which could weigh up to 30g, instead of using titanium like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The tipster has also revealed the weight of some other components, and the heaviest among them are the 120Hz OLED display and the battery, and each of these reportedly weighs 35g.

According to the post, the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple's A19 chip, and could arrive with 8GB of RAM like last year's iPhone 16 Plus model. The tipster also claims that the handset's rear panel will be made of glass, and that it will support wireless (MagSafe) charging.

Comments

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Apple iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Battery, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More

