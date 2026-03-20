Anthropic Study Finds People Don’t Really Want AI for Creative Work

Anthropic's new study has revealed that individuals don't really look at creative expressions as one of the skills they want from artificial intelligence (AI). The finding was derived from a large-scale survey with participants spanning more than 150 countries. All of the individuals were surveyed using the company's Interviewer tool, which was released in December 2025. The study aimed to find what people think is going well in AI and what worries them. It also asked them about the skills they want to see in the AI-powered systems the most.

Anthropic Study Reveals What People Want from AI

The study conducted by the AI firm included 80,508 people across 159 countries and 70 languages, and Anthropic claims that it is the largest and most multilingual qualitative study on general AI users' hopes and concerns with the technology. The most interesting insight from the study is that people value creative tasks the lowest.

All of the interviewed individuals were Claude users who saw the survey while using the AI platform. After they agreed to participate, the Interviewer tool asked them a series of questions, and the responses were then categorised using Claude-powered classifiers across a range of dimensions.

On the question of what people want from AI, 18.8 percent of the participants mentioned professional excellence, while 13.7 percent highlighted personal transformation. Other notable mentions were life management, time freedom, and financial independence. Interestingly, just 5.6 percent users mentioned creative expression, placing it at the last spot on the list.

Along the same vein, participants were also asked about the areas where AI has delivered on its promise. The top spot on the list was taken by productivity, which received the nod from 32 percent of the individuals. Cognitive partnership, learning, and technical accessibility also made it to the list, and the last spot was taken by emotional support. However, the second spot went to “AI hasn't delivered,” which received 18.9 percent of the votes.

Coming to aspects of AI that worry individuals, unreliability ranked on top, with 26.7 percent of the participants mentioning it. Other top concerns include jobs and economy, autonomy and agency, misinformation, malicious use, and others.

Claude also found a country-wise opinion of AI. Participants from India, Brazil, and Israel displayed mostly positive outlook towards the technology, whereas those from France, Japan, and the US had an average distribution between positive and negative sentiments. Germany, South Korea, and the UK were found to have mostly negative outlooks for the technology.