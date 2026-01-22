Apple is reportedly planning to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) Pin. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to take on the idea of an AI-powered, voice-activated wearable pin, which companies like Humane and Rabbit have already failed at. Not a lot is known about this device, but the report claims that the company is planning to equip it with cameras, microphones, a speaker, and a physical button. The description makes it sound like a standalone device, and not a companion gadget.

Apple Reportedly Developing AI Pin and Robotic Home Hub

According to The Information (via MacRumors), Apple is developing an AI Pin that is as large as the AirTag. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the tiny wearable will have the AI-powered Siri, which is due to be released this spring, as the brain of the device.

The AI Pin is claimed to be “a thin, flat, circular disc shape,” which is similar to the AirTag. It reportedly features an aluminium and glass shell, and has two cameras on the front of its body. One of the cameras is said to feature a standard lens, while the other is equipped with a wide-angle lens designed for capturing photos and videos. The details of the first camera are not known.

Apart from that, Apple's AI Pin is said to feature a three-microphone array to pick up sounds around the user, as well as a speaker that can play audio. Additionally, the report claims that the device will also feature a physical button along the edge. The AI Pin can reportedly be wirelessly charged. The publication also mentioned that Apple is looking at a 2027 launch; however, added that the development is in an early stage and it could be cancelled.

The report also shared some details about the purported Home Hub Apple is reportedly planning to launch this year. The Information (via MacRumors) claimed that the device will feature a robotic swivelling base which can automatically turn towards the user or the people in the room. The Home Hub is reportedly the iPhone maker's deeper push towards the smart home segment, and is said to feature a 7-inch square display and speakers.