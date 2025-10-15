Technology News
Apple's Smart Home Hub Slated to Launch in 2026 With $350 Price Tag: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 12:38 IST
Apple's Smart Home Hub Slated to Launch in 2026 With $350 Price Tag: Report

The Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) runs on Apple's S7 chip

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly working on a range of new smart home devices
  • Apple is developing two versions of its upcoming home hub
  • The J490 and J491 will reportedly include a FaceTime camera
Apple's next-generation smart home hub has been making headlines for a while, and now more details about the potential launch timeline and pricing have reportedly surfaced online. The smart home hub is expected to come with a 7-inch display and an integrated FaceTime camera. It may also include support for Apple Intelligence features. The HomePod was originally slated for a March 2025 debut. Meanwhile, Apple is said to be preparing for production by establishing a manufacturing hub in Vietnam, in partnership with BYD.

Apple's Smart Home Hub Could Feature a 7-Inch Display

A Bloomberg report states that Apple is planning to introduce its smart home hub with a 7-inch square display in spring 2026. The Cupertino-based company reportedly completed the hardware for its new smart home hub a year ago. It was initially planned to launch in March alongside the company's revamped Siri assistant. However, delays in the AI software reportedly forced Apple to push back the release.

The upcoming Siri upgrade, which is expected to be announced in March 2026, could bring new features and improved in-app controls. These enhancements could be key for the smart home hub for controlling appliances, music, and communications within a home.

According to the report, Apple is developing two versions of its upcoming home hub. The first, code-named J490, reportedly has a display mounted on a speaker base, resembling a HomePod mini with a screen. The second version, J491, is said to be designed to be wall-mounted. Apple completed development of the wall-mounted model shortly after work on the standard tabletop model.

The J490 and J491 will reportedly include a FaceTime camera and a software interface that dynamically adjusts depending on who is using it. The software could recognise users when they approach the display.

Apple is reportedly aiming to price the new home hub at around $350 (roughly Rs. 30,000). This would make it roughly $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) more expensive than the current full-sized HomePod. The price appears to be significantly more than similar offerings from rivals like Amazon and Google.

"Apple's operations teams have been exploring ways to reduce manufacturing costs in hopes of bringing the price down, either for the initial release or subsequent generations", the report quotes people familiar with the matter as saying.

Apple to Produce Home Hub in Vietnam

Additionally, the report claims that Apple is planning to expand its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam, aligning with its strategy to diversify production beyond China. This move could give Apple a fillip as it enters the smart home hardware market.

Besides the new home hub, the company is reportedly working on a range of new smart home devices, including indoor security cameras and a display designed to control appliances. These devices will be manufactured in Vietnam in partnership with BYD, according to Bloomberg. The company also plans to expand iPad production in Vietnam with BYD.

Additionally, Apple is said to be developing a tabletop robot with a motorised arm. It is expected to go official in 2027.

