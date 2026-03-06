Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three phones fall in the premium mid-range segment and offer high-performance chipsets, AMOLED displays, and advanced camera systems.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 19:03 IST
iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple equips the iPhone 17e with its new A19 chip
  • OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R use Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • iPhone 17e features a 48-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom
Advertisement

iPhone 17e was recently launched in India as Apple's latest affordable iPhone powered by the A19 chip. It competes directly with Android mid-flagship phones such as the OnePlus 15R and the iQOO 15R. All three phones fall in the premium mid-range segment and offer high-performance chipsets, AMOLED displays, and advanced camera systems. Apple focuses on its A-series performance and ecosystem features, while OnePlus and iQOO offer faster displays, larger batteries, and faster charging speeds. Here we compare their price and key specifications to help you decide which phone suits your needs.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Price in India

iPhone 17e: iPhone 17e price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB option costs Rs. 84,900. It is available in Black, Soft Pink, and White colourways.

OnePlus 15R: In India, the OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 52,999. It is sold in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R comes with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 in India for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. Buyers can choose between Dark Knight and Triumph Silver finishes.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Display, Software

iPhone 17e: The iPhone 17e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170×2,532 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, with support for True Tone, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,272×2,800 pixels resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is promised four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 1,260×2,750 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. The phone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Processor, Battery

iPhone 17e: Apple's A19 chip powers the iPhone 17e, featuring a six-core CPU, four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and Apple claims it can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It houses a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Cameras, Dimensions

iPhone 17e: iPhone 17e carries a 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and support for 2x optical-quality zoom. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. The handset measures 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighs around 169g.

OnePlus 15R: OnePlus 15R features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset also has a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 163.4×77×8.3mm and weighs about 219g.

iQOO 15R: iQOO 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 157.61×74.42×7.90mm and weighs around 202g.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Which Should You Buy?

The iPhone 17e is a good option for users who prefer iOS, Apple Intelligence features, and long-term ecosystem support. The OnePlus 15R suits buyers looking for a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and a big battery with fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R stands out with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, high peak brightness display, and the largest battery with the fastest charging among the three.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best display among the three?

The OnePlus 15R offers the highest refresh rate with a 165Hz AMOLED panel, while the iQOO 15R has the brightest display with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

2. Which handset has the biggest battery and fastest charging?

The iQOO 15R packs the largest battery at 7,600mAh and supports the fastest 100W wired charging.

3. Which smartphone offers the best performance?

The OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R both use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, offering stronger performance compared with the iPhone 17e's mid-tier positioning.

Apple iPhone 17e vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R comparison
  Apple iPhone 17e
Apple iPhone 17e
iQOO 15R
iQOO 15R
OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 15R
Key Specs
Display6.10-inch6.59-inch6.83-inch
ProcessorApple A19Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera12-megapixel 32-megapixel32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 26Android 16Android 16
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1260x2750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
Battery Capacity-7600mAh7,400mAh
GENERAL
BrandAppleiQOOOnePlus
ModeliPhone 17e15R15R
Release dateMarch 3, 2026February 24, 2026December 17, 2025
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90163.40 x 77.00 x 8.30
Weight (g)169.00202.00219.00
IP ratingIP68IP69IP69
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary100W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNo-
ColoursBlack, Soft Pink, WhiteDark Knight, Triumph SilverCharcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet
Brand Exclusive FeaturesCeramic Shield 2, Apple Intelligence, Action Button, MagSafe--
Battery capacity (mAh)-76007,400
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate60 Hz144 Hz165 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.106.596.83
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1260x2750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460-450
Resolution Standard-1.5KFHD+
Protection type-OtherGorilla Glass 7i
Aspect ratio--19.8:9
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-coreocta-core3.8 MHz octa-core
Processor makeApple A19Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB12GB
Internal storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.9)50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras122
Rear flashLEDYesYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/1.9)32-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
Rear autofocus--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 26Android 16Android 16
Skin-OriginOS 6OxygenOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 ax--
BluetoothYes, v 5.30Yes, v 6.00Yes, v 6.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi 7-YesYes
USB OTG-Yes-
NFC--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SENSORS
3D face recognitionYes--
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYes--
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes-
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Temperature sensor--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 17e, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R, iPhone 17e Price in India, OnePlus 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R Price in India, iPhone 17e Features, OnePlus 15R Features, iQOO 15R Features, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max
This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings

Related Stories

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C83 5G Debuts in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, War Machine, Hello Bachhon, and More
  4. OnePlus 15T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China
  5. OnePlus 15T Display Size Teased; Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset
  6. Samsung Reportedly Hikes the Prices of These Galaxy Smartphone Models
  7. Here's When the Poco C85x 5G Will be Launched in India
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera
  9. Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Confirmed to Offer CIPA 7.0 Stabilisation
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How it Works
  2. This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings
  3. Poco X8 Pro Series Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max
  5. Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
  6. Dear Radhi OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller Online?
  7. With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?
  9. OnePlus 15T Display Size, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed; Geekbench Listing Hints at Chip, Memory
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Samsung HP0 Periscope Telephoto Camera With Professional-Grade Stabilisation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »