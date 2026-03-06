iPhone 17e was recently launched in India as Apple's latest affordable iPhone powered by the A19 chip. It competes directly with Android mid-flagship phones such as the OnePlus 15R and the iQOO 15R. All three phones fall in the premium mid-range segment and offer high-performance chipsets, AMOLED displays, and advanced camera systems. Apple focuses on its A-series performance and ecosystem features, while OnePlus and iQOO offer faster displays, larger batteries, and faster charging speeds. Here we compare their price and key specifications to help you decide which phone suits your needs.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Price in India

iPhone 17e: iPhone 17e price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB option costs Rs. 84,900. It is available in Black, Soft Pink, and White colourways.

OnePlus 15R: In India, the OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 52,999. It is sold in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R comes with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 in India for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. Buyers can choose between Dark Knight and Triumph Silver finishes.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Display, Software

iPhone 17e: The iPhone 17e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1,170×2,532 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, with support for True Tone, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The handset runs on iOS 26 out of the box.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,272×2,800 pixels resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is promised four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 1,260×2,750 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. The phone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Processor, Battery

iPhone 17e: Apple's A19 chip powers the iPhone 17e, featuring a six-core CPU, four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and Apple claims it can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It houses a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Cameras, Dimensions

iPhone 17e: iPhone 17e carries a 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and support for 2x optical-quality zoom. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. The handset measures 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighs around 169g.

OnePlus 15R: OnePlus 15R features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset also has a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 163.4×77×8.3mm and weighs about 219g.

iQOO 15R: iQOO 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 157.61×74.42×7.90mm and weighs around 202g.

iPhone 17e vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R: Which Should You Buy?

The iPhone 17e is a good option for users who prefer iOS, Apple Intelligence features, and long-term ecosystem support. The OnePlus 15R suits buyers looking for a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and a big battery with fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R stands out with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, high peak brightness display, and the largest battery with the fastest charging among the three.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best display among the three?

The OnePlus 15R offers the highest refresh rate with a 165Hz AMOLED panel, while the iQOO 15R has the brightest display with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

2. Which handset has the biggest battery and fastest charging?

The iQOO 15R packs the largest battery at 7,600mAh and supports the fastest 100W wired charging.

3. Which smartphone offers the best performance?

The OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R both use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, offering stronger performance compared with the iPhone 17e's mid-tier positioning.