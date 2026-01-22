Technology News
iPhone 18 Tipped to Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role

BOE is reportedly dealing with ongoing manufacturing issues in its OLED production lines.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 11:10 IST
iPhone 18 Tipped to Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role

iPhone 17 (pictured) supports peak brightness level of up to 3,000 nits

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 may deliver Apple’s brightest display yet
  • The iPhone 18 screen may exceed iPhone 17’s 3,000 nits output
  • Samsung Display may stand to gain from iPhone 18 panel changes
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 is expected to bring a major jump in display brightness, according to a new leak. A tipster claims Apple has raised its OLED panel requirements well beyond current levels, potentially reshaping its display supply chain. The report suggests these tougher standards could sideline one of Apple's existing suppliers, while rival manufacturers stand to benefit. If accurate, the move would mark Apple's most aggressive display upgrade in years and signal another step forward in iPhone screen technology.

iPhone 18 OLED Requirements Might Be Too High for BOE

In a recent Weibo post, tipster Instant Digital claims that Apple has set "unprecedentedly high requirements for light transmittance" (translated from Chinese) for the OLED panel on the iPhone 18. These requirements are said to be far higher than those used for the company's existing smartphones. As a result, Chinese display maker BOE is unlikely to supply screens for the device.

Recent iPhones have steadily improved display brightness. The iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17 offer 1,000 nits of typical brightness and up to 1,600 nits for HDR content. The iPhone 17 also pushed outdoor peak brightness to 3,000 nits. Since BOE was able to meet those specifications, the new leak suggests the iPhone 18 will go well beyond them.

A recent report from South Korea adds more context to BOE's situation. The publication says the Chinese supplier is dealing with ongoing manufacturing issues in its OLED production lines. These problems have reportedly forced BOE to halt production of some panels and pushed Apple to shift millions of display orders to Samsung Display.

The quality issues are said to affect OLED panels used in recent iPhone generations, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17. As a result, BOE's role as a display supplier, particularly for iPhones sold in China, could shrink even further.

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in early 2027, months after the anticipated arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro models in Q3 2026. Alongside the brighter display, it is rumoured to feature Apple's next-generation A20 chip, a C2 modem, and a simplified camera control system.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 18 Display, iPhone 18 Features, iPhone, Apple
