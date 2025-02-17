Technology News
English Edition
  Apple's AI Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues

Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues

Apple’s Siri upgrade, which was rumoured to arrive in April, could reportedly be delayed till May or later.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 16:13 IST
Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues

Photo Credit: Apple

The AI-powered Siri can perform complex app-based tasks

Highlights
  • Siri’s AI features were first unveiled in June 2024
  • Full range of AI features in Siri is said to take until iOS 18.5 update
  • iOS 18.4 developer beta is expected to be rolled out next week
Apple's Siri upgrade could reportedly be delayed due to software bugs and engineering issues. The AI-powered Siri was first showcased in June 2024 with several new features as well as enhanced conversational capabilities, and was expected to be launched in April. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now considering delaying the feature release to May or later. Notably, the Siri upgrade was announced as part of the company's Apple Intelligence lineup, which has witnessed an incremental release since October 2024.

AI-Powered Siri to Reportedly Be Delayed Till May

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's planned AI upgrade for the Siri virtual assistant is suffering from software bugs and engineering issues. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the AI-enhanced Siri could be delayed from its planned roadmap.

Siri's AI features were first unveiled in June 2024, when the company said three major improvements would come to its virtual assistant. First, the assistant would be able to personalise its responses by incorporating use data. Second, Siri would also be able to control certain apps to complete complex app-based tasks. Third, it would also be able to see the user's device and answer queries based on that. In addition, Siri was also said to understand and respond to natural language conversations.

These features would significantly upgrade the current level of Siri, which is considered to have fallen behind from competition. However, the reported delay would mean that the company might take longer before the upgraded virtual assistant is rolled out to users.

As per the report, the tech giant initially planned to roll out the upgraded Siri with the iOS 18.4 update, which is expected to be shipped in April. Now, instead, it is said to take till May when the iOS 18.5 update rolls out. Apple could reportedly also ship the AI-powered Siri with the planned iOS 18.4 update, but with certain features turned off.

While the full extent of the issues with Siri is not known, Gurman claimed that employees testing the new Siri have found that the AI features do not work consistently. Additionally, several bugs have also added to the problems for the company. While Apple is said to be working overtime to ensure that the feature releases on time, the iOS 18.4 developer beta is scheduled to be rolled out next week, which might be a tight timeline to meet.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Upgrade Reportedly Facing Delays Due to Bugs and Consistency Issues
