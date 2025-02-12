Apple has reportedly partnered with Alibaba to co-develop artificial intelligence (AI) features for its iPhone and other devices in China. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant went through multiple AI-focused companies before finally selecting Alibaba. The duo have reportedly co-developed several AI features that cater to Apple's Chinese user base, and it is currently awaiting regulatory approval. There is still no time frame for when Apple Intelligence could make a debut in the region. Notably, a report earlier this month claimed that the company was also considering DeepSeek for the role.

Apple Reportedly Partners With Alibaba Over AI

The Information reported that the tech giant has selected Alibaba as its AI partner in China, and will be working together to introduce AI features in its devices. Citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision, the publication also claimed that the iPhone maker has already co-developed AI features with Alibaba.

While no details about the developed AI features were shared, the report claimed that the features were submitted to China's cyberspace regulator for approval. Notably, any AI model or AI-powered feature is required to be approved by the Chinese government before it can operate in the country.

According to the report, Apple decided to work with Alibaba as the e-commerce giant has a massive amount of personal data containing its users' shopping and payment behaviour. The Cupertino-based company reportedly believes that the data will allow it to build and provide more customised AI features and services.

Notably, Apple had reportedly picked Baidu for the job last year. However, it is said that the iPhone maker was not impressed by the Chinese company's progress in developing AI models for Apple Intelligence.

Apart from Alibaba and Baidu, the tech giant had also shortlisted Tencent, TikTok's parent company ByteDance, as well as DeepSeek, the report mentioned. However, DeepSeek eventually did not make the cut as Apple reportedly found the startup to be low on manpower and experience to offer support to its large user base.

Apple recently rolled out some Apple Intelligence features in the European Union (EU). Currently, China is the only region where the iPhone 16 series is selling without any AI features, one of the main selling points of the smartphones. This reportedly resulted in a dip in sales during the December quarter, also known as the holiday quarter — the tech giant's most important period in terms of sales.