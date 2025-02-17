Realme appears to be gearing up to launch new smartphones in China. The company has teased the Realme Neo 7 SE and the Realme Neo 7x with pre-reservations for the upcoming handsets already live in the country. However, an exact launch date for the phones is not yet known. Recent leaks and reports have suggested some probable key features and specifications of the anticipated models. The Neo 7 SE and Neo 7X are likely to join the Realme Neo 7, which was introduced in China in December 2024.

Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch: All We Know

The Realme Neo 7 SE and the Realme Neo 7x have been teased to launch in China soon via Weibo posts by the company. Pre-reservations for both handsets are currently open through the Realme China e-store alongside other e-commerce platforms. Realme has yet to announce the exact launch date of the phones.

Realme previously confirmed that the Realme Neo 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC. The company's Vice President Xu Qi Chase reiterated the chipset details and added that the phone will be available for a price under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Meanwhile, the Realme Neo 7x is teased to be available in the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) range.

Notably, the standard Realme Neo 7 starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The 16GB RAM variants paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options are marked at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

Earlier reports suggested that the Realme Neo 7 SE will carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2780 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a facial recognition feature. It is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

For the Realme Neo 7 SE, connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, IR sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port. The handset may weigh 212.1g and have an 8.56mm thick profile. It is expected to house a battery with 6,850mAh capacity, which could be marketed as 7,000mAh. It may support up to 80W wired fast charging.

