iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling System for Improved Heat Management

Here's why Apple might introduce a new thermal management upgrade with this year's iPhone 17 Pro models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2025 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro could feature a redesigned camera layout, as per leaked design renders

  • Apple could equip the iPhone 17 Pro models with a VC cooling system
  • The VC cooling components might be exclusive to the Pro models
  • Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models might offer better heat management than the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, thanks to a new vapour chamber (VC) cooling system. Information leaked by a tipster reveals that Apple might make some hardware changes to the iPhone 17 Pro, in time for the arrival of its upcoming A19 Pro chip. These could improve the overall thermal efficiency of the smartphones, which are expected to offer improved performance over the current flagship models.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Feature Lighter Chassis Materials

Citing an "internal" source, a tipster identified as Majin Bu states that Apple will equip the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new vapour chamber cooling system. Until now, Apple has relied on graphite sheets for heat dissipation, and the iPhone 17 Pro models could join several Android smartphones that have already integrated this technology.

Vapour chambers typically feature a liquid that evaporates when a portion of the device heats up, then condenses in another area and is moved back to cool the hot section again. The use of VC cooling systems on Android smartphones shows us that it can lower system temperatures and prevent overheating and thermal throttling.

According to the leaker, Apple is switching to the more advanced cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro models due to the upcoming A19 Pro chip, which is said to "generate substantial heat" during heavy AI or graphics intensive workloads. The tipster also claims that Apple could use the metallic frame of the iPhone 17 Pro for passive heat dissipation.

Previous reports indicate that Apple could use aluminium for some parts of the iPhone 17 Pro chassis. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models feature a titanium frame, but the use of aluminium could allow Apple to reduce the weight of the handset while improving thermal efficiency.

Unlike the iPhone 17 Pro models, the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air model could feature the same heat dissipation features as the company's current smartphones. Meanwhile, the Pro models could offer better performance when using the phone for extended periods, fewer instances of thermal throttling and improved energy efficiency.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Vapour Chamber, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Under-Development AI Device Is Reportedly Not a Wearable

