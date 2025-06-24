Visual Supply Company, popularly known as VSCO, is said to be gearing up to launch a dedicated camera app for the iPhone. Dubbed Capture, the app will initially only be available on iOS as a third-party alternative to the built-in Camera app, as per a report. It may let users choose between various film-style presets which can be applied before capturing a photo. VSCO is expected to launch the Capture app soon in select markets including Australia and New Zealand.

VSCO Capture App Features

According to Bloomberg's Chris Welch, Capture will be introduced as a free-to-use app for iPhone although signing in with a VSCO account will be mandatory. It is said to be the first standalone app to be launched by the company in over a decade. It will reportedly provide users with the choice of two modes — automatic and manual.

The former is expected to be aimed at users who do not have a technical proficiency of taking photos and just want to capture the best shot. Meanwhile, the latter will allow others to play around with a range of parameters, including exposure compensation and shutter speed. Further, there will also reportedly be adjustments for visual effects such as bloom and halation.

The report suggests that the Capture app will come with 50 VSCO presets including film-style filters which can be applied before you take a photo. This is speculated to eliminate the need of editing the image post-capture and enable faster sharing on Instagram and VSCO's social media platform. Additionally, it is also reported to have integration with the VSCO app, allowing users to migrate images from Capture to the main app.

However, VSCO's Capture app will reportedly not offer any artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, at least at launch, unlike the main app which has offerings like Canvas, tied to a premium subscription.

As per the report, the Capture app will be released next week in select test markets including Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand through the App Store. The company also plans a US release but that is expected to happen “later in the summer”.