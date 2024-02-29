Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says

Cook said that Apple sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area."

By Reuters | Updated: 29 February 2024 13:48 IST
Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tim Cook said there was no better computer for AI on the market than a Mac

Highlights
  • Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI
  • Rivals Microsoft, Google, Samsung have release AI products and services
  • Cook said AI was already at work behind the scenes in Apple's products
Advertisement

Apple plans to disclose more about its plans to put generative artificial intelligence to use later this year, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more."

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which are weaving them into products.

On Wednesday, Cook argued that AI is already at work behind the scenes in Apple's products but said there would be more news on explicit AI features later this year. Bloomberg previously reported Apple plans to use AI to improve the ability to search through data stored on Apple devices.

"Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today," Cook said.

Apple shareholders on Wednesday rejected a measure asking the company to disclose more information about how it uses artificial intelligence in its business and its ethical guidelines for the technology.

The proposal, which did not pass but won 37.5 percent of votes cast, was put forth by the pension trust of the AFL-CIO, the largest American labor union federation, which has also proposed AI measures at other technology companies.

Compared to other leading technology companies, Apple has been behind the curve on disclosing ethical guidelines regarding the use of artificial intelligence," Brandon Rees, deputy director for corporations and capital markets with the AFL-CIO, said in statement. "We hope that Apple will enhance its disclosure practices on this important issue to investors and other stakeholders."

A similar proposal will be heard at Walt Disney's annual meeting in April.

At Apple, the AFL-CIO asked for a report on the company's use of AI "in its business operations and disclose any ethical guidelines that the company has adopted regarding the company's use of AI technology."

In its supporting statement in Apple's proxy materials, the AFL-CIO wrote that "AI systems should not be trained on copyrighted works, or the voices, likenesses and performances of professional performers, without transparency, consent and compensation to creators and rights holders."

Apple opposed the measure, saying that disclosures could tip its hand on strategy as it competes against rivals in the fast-moving AI field.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, AI, Generative AI, iPhone
PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More

Related Stories

Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, M14 5G Tipped to Launch in India at These Prices
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price, Colourways, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  7. Apple ID Might Be Rebranded to Apple Account This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India: These Devices Will Get the Update Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account Later in 2024, Says Report
  2. YouTube's Picture-in-Picture Mode Could Be Available for Non-Premium Users Outside the US Soon
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display
  6. WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
  7. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline
  8. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  9. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  10. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »