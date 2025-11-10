Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri

Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri

Apple is reportedly trying to keep the knowledge of using Gemini to power Siri private.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 12:26 IST
Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri

Photo Credit: Apple

Google’s Gemini model will reportedly partially power the upgraded Siri

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly renamed the Gemini model AFM v10
  • The Gemini model to power Siri is said to feature 1.5 trillion parameters
  • Apple eventually wants to develop a trillion-parameter model for Siri
Advertisement

Apple will reportedly pay Google about $1 billion a year to access its custom Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model that will power the promised features in Siri. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant does not want to go public with any announcement. This is likely being done to avoid any connection with its rival. Earlier, a report claimed that Apple was only planning to use Gemini to partially power Siri; however, the new report suggests that the AI model might play a larger role.

Apple to Reportedly Power Siri With Gemini

Much has been written about Apple's promised Siri upgrade, which was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Nearly one and a half years later, it has still not been delivered. The tech giant did everything, from delaying its release date to completely stopping talking about it, to reducing public scrutiny, but the company CEO is regularly being questioned about it by the investors.

Some reasons reported about the delay include engineering struggles, the departure of key employees working on the project, and the Apple Foundation Models simply not being capable enough. It appears the company has now acknowledged this and is looking outside to fix the Siri problem.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in the Power On newsletter that Apple has struck a deal worth about $1 billion a year with Google to use its Gemini model for Siri. It is said to be a custom AI model with 1.2 trillion parameters, a behemoth compared to Apple's 150 billion-parameter models.

To put it into context, parameters in an AI model are the pieces of knowledge it learns from data, stored in small digestible packets. They help it understand context and make more accurate predictions or responses. So, the more parameters a model has, the more accurate and efficient it will be.

Interestingly, the report claims that Apple is trying to prevent the development from becoming public knowledge. It reportedly does not want people to know that it is relying on a rival's technology to the point that it is calling the Google-built model Apple Foundation Model v10 (AFM v10). It is said to be done to avoid confusion among employees and customers and to focus that the company's internal architecture is still the driving force behind the upgraded Siri.

The report also adds that eventually, the company wants to stop relying on Google and power Siri with its in-house models. The plan is said to be developing a one trillion-parameter AFM that will be available to power Apple Intelligence features, including Siri. However, the timeline of when it might be developed remains unclear.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Gemini, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Related Stories

Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  3. Oppo Announces Launch of Reno 15 Series in China for This Date
  4. Apple May Bring Several New Satellite Connectivity Features to iPhone
  5. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  6. Microsoft's Future AI Agents Will Behave as Independent Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again
  8. Oppo Reveals Storage Options, Colourways of Find X9 Series Ahead of Debut
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Some Desktop Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report
  2. Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users
  3. iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report
  4. Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
  5. UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, OLED Display, and More
  7. Apple Will Reportedly Pay Google $1 Billion Per Year to Use Gemini Model for Siri
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Could Launch as OnePlus Ace 6T; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again, May Arrive in January
  10. Grand Theft Auto 5 Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »