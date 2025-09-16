Technology News
English Edition
Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices

With the latest operating system updates, the company has added new Apple Intelligence features across its device ecosystem.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 September 2025 14:37 IST
Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s Image Playground now comes with ChatGPT integration

Highlights
  • Live Translation feature is available on Messages, FaceTime, and Phone
  • With Visual Intelligence, users can search their iPhone screen
  • iPhone users can now combine emojis to create new ones
Apple released its major software update for compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac devices and Vision Pro on Monday. The new updates come with multiple new features, customisation, and the new Liquid Glass design language. Alongside continuing to push on artificial intelligence (AI), the Cupertino-based tech giant has also added several new Apple Intelligence features and has upgraded a few existing ones. Among them is the new Live Translation feature, which allows two-way translation of conversations in supported languages.

All the New Apple Intelligence Features Available to Users

On Monday, the tech giant released iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and visionOS 26 updates for all eligible devices, bringing new features and upgrades. The Apple Intelligence suite received special attention from the company, even as it was not mentioned much during the “Awe Dropping” event.

Live Translation, as mentioned above, is now available for users across the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. The feature instantly translates text and voice conversations in supported languages. The feature can also be accessed via AirPods Pro 3 to translate in-person conversations, as long as it is paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone model.

While using AirPods, users can activate Live Translation by either pressing both earbuds' stems together, saying “Siri, start Live Translation,” or even by pressing the Action Button on the paired iPhone. The active noise cancellation (ANC) lowers the volume of the speaker so that the user can easily hear the translation.

Apple says the AI feature will support Chinese (Mandarin, simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean by the end of the year.

Visual Intelligence is also getting an upgrade. Users can now use the feature to search, take action, and answer questions about the content on their iPhone screen. Apple has integrated with several partners, such as Google, eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, and others, to let users quickly look up information online. Additionally, Visual Intelligence supports ChatGPT, enabling it to answer user queries.

A quirky new feature is also coming to Genmoji. Users can now mix emojis and combine them to create a new Genmoji. While making these custom emojis, users can also add a text description to control the output. Apple is now also letting individuals change expressions and modify attributes such as hairstyle when generating Genjmoji or images via Image Playground.

Additionally, Image Playground now also supports ChatGPT, and it can be used to explore new art styles such as watercolour and oil painting.

Workout Buddy is another new Apple Intelligence experience which analyses users' workout data and fitness history to offer personalised, spoken motivation throughout their session. It is available on the Apple Watch and a paired Bluetooth headphone, with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone nearby. The feature is available in the English language for multiple workout types.

Finally, the Shortcuts app is being integrated with Apple Intelligence, allowing users to create actions that use the on-device AI features. Users can summarise text with Writing Tools or create images with Image Playground. Alternatively, individuals can also opt for Private Cloud Compute (PCC)-based AI models to access more advanced shortcuts.

“For example, users can create powerful Shortcuts like comparing an audio transcription to typed notes, summarising documents by their contents, extracting information from a PDF and adding key details to a spreadsheet, and more,” the company said in a post.

Comments

Apple Intelligence, Apple, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launch Date Announced; Company Designs Its First Chip Using TSMC’s 2nm Process

