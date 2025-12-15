Technology News
All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series

All Her Fault is an intense thriller drama series that has finally landed on the digital screens. The series follows the themes of mystery, suspense, and a missing boy

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 22:30 IST
All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A mother’s nightmare begins as her son vanishes, unfolding suspenseful mystery

  • All Her Fault is a thriller series
  • It stars Sarah Snook in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Created by Megan Gallagher, All Her Fault is an intense thriller drama series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This mini-series follows a mother who arrives at the 1800 Crescent Hollow to pick up her son from the playdate. However, as she arrives, her world turns upside down when she learns that the address she has arrived at doesn't have her son. The series further explores themes of investigation and dark secrets that surface in the plot with epic thrill and nail-biting twists.

When and Where to Watch All Her Fault

This TV series is now streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of All Her Fault

All Her Fault revolves around Marissa Irvine (Played by Sarah Snook), who arrives to pick up her son, Milo (Portrayed by Duke McCloud), at the address she has been provided with. However, Marissa has to face the world's worst parents' nightmare when her son is nowhere to be found. As the family begins to hunt for him, accompanied by a new friend and a detective, the investigation becomes heavily intense. Furthermore, they will uncover some of the darkest secrets and the web of deception. The sequences are nerve-wrenching, and the suspense makes the series worth watching.

Cast and Crew of All Her Fault

Directed by Kate Dennis and Minkie Spiro, All Her Fault stars Sarah Snook in the lead role, followed by Duke McCloud, Dakota Fanning, Michael Pena, Jake Lacy, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Jeff Beal.

Reception of All Her Fault

This series was released on Nov. 6th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.7/10

 

Comments

