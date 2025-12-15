Technology News
Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir

Wednesday Season 3 marks the return of Netflix’s acclaimed gothic mystery series that redefined the Addams Family for a new generation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 22:15 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Wednesday Season 3 continues the gothic mystery saga with Jenna Ortega returning as Wednesday Addams

Highlights
  • Wednesday Season 3 is scheduled to release in July 2027 exclusively
  • Jenna Ortega returns in her career-defining role as Wednesday Addams
  • The season will explore unresolved mysteries left at the end of Season 2
The awaited thing was the coming of the next installment of Season 3 on Wednesday. Fans are looking to know the exact filming start and who will rejoin the cast. Apart from that, what is scheduled for the next season? It continues the gothic mystery series that reinvented the Addams Family universe for the new lead generation. It is again led by Jenna Ortega in the role of career defining. After the two seasons, Season 3 commits to the ruminating tone of the show.

When and Where to Watch Wednesday Season 3

This upcoming season is going to be in the month of July 2027, only on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The mystery of the unresolved at Season 2 is going to be revealed now. Wednesday and her last family give defeat to Isaac Night, yet they have a lot many issues. Ophelia, who is the aunt of Wednesday, is one of the main characters, who is anticipated to the centre stage. She got the Addams family to avoid, yet she gets referenced in passing throughout the whole episode.

Cast and Crew

The actors in the coming season are Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and others. Apart from this, the other actors are Luis Guzman, Hunter Doohan, Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu and others. The director of the movie is Tim Burton. The producers of the show are Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Jenna Ortega.

Reception

The season is always in the buzz when it comes to Wednesday. It is the most anticipated and awaited series with an IMDB rating of 7.9 out of 10.

