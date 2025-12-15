Technology News
The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series

The Hunting Wives is an intense thriller series that is now streaming on Netflix. It is based on the novel by May Cobb

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 22:40 IST
The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sophie’s East Texas move entangles her in seduction, teen murder mystery

Highlights
  • The Hunting Wives is a thriller TV series
  • It explores themes of murder, struggles, and suspense
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Created by Rebecca Perry Cutter, The Hunting Wives is a mystery thriller series that has grabbed decent attention from the audience recently. The plot of the series follows Sophie, who moves to Texas after her husband gets transferred to Boston. To mark her identity in the new city, she meets a woman in the city and joins their posh Hunting Wives Group, where they socialize. However, Sophie's life takes a wild turn when a dead teenager is found, and the group has hidden secrets.

When and Where to Watch The Hunting Wives

The series is now available to stream on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Hindi. The series consists of 8 episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Hunting Wives

Based on the novel by May Cobb, this thriller series follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), who moves to East Texas with her husband Graham (Played by Evan Jonigkeit). Struggling with anxiety and the culture, she meets Margo (Malin Akerman), a charismatic lady, who introduces her to the socialite club called The Hunting Wives. Even after the disapproval of her Husband, Sophie decides to enjoy her independence, until the time when a dead teenager is found at the location of their parties. Sophie's gun was then, is found at the crime location, making her the prime suspect. Only then, things get complicated, and soon, she is confronted by the hidden dark secrets of the group and Margo.

Cast and Crew of The Hunting Wives

This series features Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in the key roles, followed by Evan Jonigkeit, Jamie Ray Newman, George Ferrier, Katie Lowes, and more. The face behind music composition is Jeff Danna.

Reception of The Hunting Wives

The series premiered on July 21st, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating is 6.8/10

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
