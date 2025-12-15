Daksha, a Telugu origin film, is based on pharmacology, and it shows the bad treatment of humans through drugs and medicines. The movie was released in theatres on September 19, 2025 and didn't catch too much attention of the audience. However, it is now on OTT and available to all viewers who have a subscription to that OTT. Vamsee Krishna Malla has directed this movie of suspense and supernatural elements, and there are lots of twists in it.

When and Where to Watch

It is streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can enjoy the whole deadly conspiracy online with their family.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is very tense and shows the inhumane experiments on the people, in which Lakshmi Manchu plays the role of Daksha and unveils the heinous conspiracy at the highest level. The film gives a narrative with high action, suspense story and mysteries around. Apart from this, it shows the truth that shocks the viewers, highlighting brutal corruption and inhumanity.

Cast and Crew

The movie includes Lakshmi Manchu in the lead character as Daksha. The other cast members include Mohan Babu, Chitra Shukla, Samuthirakani, Viswant, Siddique and others. The director of the movie is Vamsee Krishna Malla, and it was penned by Diamond Ratna Babu. Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment have produced it.

Reception

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy has created its space on the box office and received mixed views from critics and viewers. However, Daksha did not get a great score on IMDb, with 4.6 out of 10. It is a great story with a lot of suspense and thriller involved.