Posthouse psychological horror arrives Netflix, written directed by Nikolas Red, starring Sid Lucero in lead

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Struggling editor, unfinished film, mysterious monster haunt father-daughter journey

  Posthouse is a Phillipine Psychological horror film
  It has been written and directed by Nikolas Red
  Streaming now, only on Netflix
Written and directed by Nikolas Red, Posthouse is a Philippine psychological horror film that has now landed on the OTT. The film follows a troubled editor and his estranged daughter, who collectively release an ancient monster while completing an incomplete silent horror film. The film further explores the editor's relationship with his father's legacy, where the sequences will get nerve-wrenching. This movie definitely keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, and the stars have delivered a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Posthouse

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Posthouse

This horror film revolves around Cyril (Played by Sid Lucero), a struggling film editor, who finds a mysterious package left by his deceased father that follows the editing of an incomplete silent horror film during the 1920s. Following the package, his father instructed him to burn it; however, Cyril decides to complete the movie, along with his daughter Rea (Portrayed by Bea Binene). What unfolds next turns horrific when they mistakenly invite an ancient monster having a connection to Filipino Folklore. The film further explores the supernatural events, loaded with intense horror and chilling sequences.

Cast and Crew of Posthouse

This Nikolas Red directorial stars Sid Lucero and Bea Binene in the key roles, where they have been supported by Andrea Del Rosario, Ryza Cenon, Rob Rownd, and more. The film music has been delivered by Jem Teleroc, while the cinematography has been done by Steven Evangelio.

Reception of Posthouse

The film was theatrically released on April 20th, 2025, where it received an average response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.7/10

 

