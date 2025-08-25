Apple is reportedly planning to roll out tools that will let businesses decide if a device can connect to ChatGPT within Apple Intelligence tools or not. As per the report, the new admin tools will be rolled out as part of the upcoming versions of software updates in September. With this, the Cupertino-based tech giant's enterprise customers will have more control over whether ChatGPT can connect to their internal data or whether they can access ChatGPT for enterprise. Notably, the tech giant's tools will also let enterprises customise access for any other external AI provider as well.

Apple Reportedly Rolling Out Better Admin Controls for AI Services

When iPhone users access AI features in their device, the smartphone seeks explicit permission before a query is sent to ChatGPT. This is done as the company does not control the data storage and handling policies of OpenAI. However, managing the same for enterprise devices is trickier, as an employee can mistakenly use ChatGPT for a query that the organisation feels is confidential information.

To avoid such a situation, the tech giant is rolling out admin tools that will let IT administrators of an enterprise control whether employees can access ChatGPT or not, a TechCrunch report mentioned. This configuration will also apply to ChatGPT for Enterprise, OpenAI's business-focused AI service. With this, those businesses that use ChatGPT for internal databases can allow users to access the enterprise version instead of the consumer version of the chatbot.

TechCrunch claims that the way Apple has designed the admin tools also allows them to add similar controls for any other external AI service providers and not just ChatGPT. This way, the company can strike AI partnerships with other companies, such as Google or Anthropic, without having to separately roll out the controls. Notably, the IT admin tools are said to be granular enough to customise per-employee access to the AI service.

As per the report, while enterprises will be able to pick and choose the AI features available to employees, they will also be able to control whether the requests are processed on-device or on the cloud. This offers additional flexibility to businesses in deciding if data goes to OpenAI's servers or remains isolated within the Apple device.