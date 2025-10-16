Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta

Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta

Apple executive Ke Yang was reportedly working on adding AI-powered web search functionality in Siri.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 15:35 IST
Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s Ke Yang was reportedly the head of the Answers, Knowledge and Information team

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ke Yang’s team is said to be central to the planned Siri revamp
  • He was said to be reporting to Apple SVP of AI, John Giannandrea
  • Siri revamp is reportedly planned for March 2026
Advertisement

Apple executive tasked with developing a key feature for the planned Siri revamp is reporting leaving the company for Meta. As per the report, Ke Yang, the Senior Director of Machine Learning at Apple, was appointed the head of a team that was developing a feature that would allow Siri to pull information from the web and present it conversationally, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Meta's reported poaching of the artificial intelligence (AI) talent could pose further challenges for Apple as it works to ready its AI-powered version of Siri in time.

Apple Reportedly Loses Key AI Talent to Meta

According to a Bloomberg report, Yang is stepping down from his position to join Meta in the coming days. Citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter, the report claimed that he was appointed the head of a team dubbed “Answers, Knowledge and Information” or AKI. This team was reportedly developing functionalities and features to make Siri's responses similar to ChatGPT.

In particular, it is said that Yang's focus was to build an AI-powered web search feature, allowing Siri to pull information similar to ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI chatbots. While the voice assistant can still scour the Internet, the search results it surfaces are very surface-level, and the presentation is not conversational.

The AI-powered web search feature was reportedly being developed to let Apple compete with players such as Google, Perplexity, and OpenAI in the AI search market. With the rise of AI, many companies are now tapping into this space to bypass Google's dominance.

The revamped Siri project is reportedly a collaboration between Apple's AI and machine learning group (AIML) and the Siri engineering team. Yang belongs to the former and was a direct reportee to John Giannandrea, the Senior Vice President of AIML. On the other hand, the Siri engineering team is part of the software organisation, which is headed by Craig Federighi.

The report claims that Yang was believed to be the most important employee working on the Siri revamp project. His departure marks the ongoing trend of the company's AI researchers exiting to join rivals. Notably, the report claims that more than 10 members of the Apple Foundation Models team, including the lead scientist, Ruoming Pang. All of them reportedly joined Meta.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Meta, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models

Related Stories

Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  3. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  4. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  7. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  9. Apple's New M5 Chip Promises a Big Leap in AI and GPU Power
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  2. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
  3. Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked
  6. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
  7. Google One Diwali Offer Provides Up to 2TB of Google Drive Storage for Just Rs. 11: See Offers
  8. Google Releases Veo 3.1 Video Model With Improved Controls and Longer Video Durations
  9. Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October
  10. Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »