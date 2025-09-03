Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds

ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds

About 82 percent of the users reporting issues have highlighted facing trouble accessing ChatGPT across all platforms.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 15:31 IST
ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds

Photo Credit: Pexels/Matheus Bertelli

As per Downdetector, ChatGPT suffered an outage at around 12:25pm IST

Highlights
  • The ChatGPT outage is affecting users globally
  • About 15 percent of reports claim facing issues with the website
  • OpenAI has not disclosed the reason behind the outage
Advertisement

ChatGPT Down: Thousands of users have reported facing issues while accessing the OpenAI chatbot on Wednesday. As per an Internet outage monitoring platform, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot began having issues at 12:25pm IST. While the number of reports has gone down, the San Francisco-based AI firm has not confirmed that the issue has been resolved so far. The company has, however, updated its status page and confirmed that it is working on fixing the problem as soon as possible.

ChatGPT Suffers Global Outage

According to the Internet outage monitor Downdetector, the AI chatbot's outage began at 12:25pm IST, and peaked at 12:56pm IST. At its peak, as many as 547 users reported facing issues accessing ChatGPT. So far, the reports have not gone down, highlighting that it is an ongoing issue. Interestingly, the platform also highlights a larger outage on Tuesday at 2:40am IST, when around 2,200 users complained about the platform.

OpenAI has also updated its status page and acknowledged the issue. Calling it a partial outage company said, “We're currently experiencing issues. ChatGPT not displaying responses. We are investigating the issue for the listed services.” Notably, the AI firm has not mentioned the reason behind either of the outages.

Breaking down the outage, as per the outage monitor, about 82 percent of the users reporting the outage have faced issues accessing ChatGPT across all platforms, whereas 15 percent of them have only reported facing issues while accessing the website. About 2 percent have found issues while using the app. The issue has not affected everyone, but those affected are reportedly not seeing any responses after sending a message.

Notably, the platform's outage occurred just a day after OpenAI shared its plans to update the chatbot to make it safer for teenagers and users facing emotional distress. The company previewed several safeguards it is working on, including new parental controls and human monitoring of conversations around harming others, to ensure that the chatbot better handles sensitive situations.

These safeguard plans were shared after after ChatGPT was involved in two tragic incidents where people lost their lives. In the first incident, a teenager committed suicide after confiding in ChatGPT for months, and in the second, a 56-year-old man committed suicide after killing his mother.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT Down, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Holds Near 110,800 as ETF Inflows and Rate-Cut Steadies Market
ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 9 for iPhone Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  5. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
  6. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  7. IFA 2025: Acer Unveils Swift Air 16, Chromebook Plus Spin 514 Unveiled
  8. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  9. India Tops Crypto Adoption Index For Third Year In A Row
  10. IFA 2025 Begins This Week: All the Announcements We Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  2. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  3. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
  5. iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Google Home Devices Confirmed to Get Gemini AI Integration Soon; Company Reveals Release Timeline
  8. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds
  9. Bitcoin Holds Near 110,800 as ETF Inflows and Rate-Cut Steadies Market
  10. Take-Two Came Close to Buying Cancelled Perfect Dark Reboot From Xbox Before Talks Collapsed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »