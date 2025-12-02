Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS

Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS

Google DeepMind’s Logan Kilpatrick revealed that the company is investing heavily in Gemini app’s user experience.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 December 2025 23:38 IST
Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS

Google recently released Gemini 3 Pro, which now powers the app by default

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kilpatrick called the Gemini app redesign effort UX 2.0
  • The Gemini app can soon debut on macOS as well
  • Google is reportedly working on Projects feature for Gemini
Advertisement

Google is working on improving the user experience while using the Gemini app. The confirmation came from one of the company executives, who called the redesign project “UX 2.0.” highlighting that the new iteration would fix several user pain-points. Additionally, it was also revealed that the Mountain View-based tech giant is planning to introduce the Gemini app to macOS, making it the company's first venture towards creating an AI-powered desktop application. While confirming these active projects, the executive did not provide any timeline for when either of these could be released.

Gemini App to Get a Makeover

Several users on social media platforms have complained that the user interface (UI) of ChatGPT is better than Gemini. The most common issues users mention with the existing Gemini app is the cluttered user interface, difficulty in finding specific settings, and and cleaner layout.

But it appears the tech giant is aware about the problems, and is already working to fix these issues. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Logan Kilpatrick, the Group Product Manager at Google DeepMind, responded to a user highlighting that the company is making significant investments in the app. A user experience 2.0 (UX 2.0) project is currently underway, and it will make using the app a more pleasant experience.

The important distinction here is that the redesign is not an UI upgrade but an UX upgrade. To specify, UI deals with specific visual amd interactive elements of a product, whereas UX focuses on the entire journey a user has with a product. So, what Kilpatrick is saying is that the upgrade will more than changing the placement of a few icons, and instead will change how users interact with the app.

Separately, responding to another user, Kilpatrick also highlighted that Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google and his team are currently developing a macOS version of the Gemini app. Once launched, this will allow users to access the app directly from the system, instead of opening a browser to find the platform. The tech giant could introduce desktop-specific features as well.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
How to Set Up a WhatsApp Message Reminder: A Step-by-Step Guide
Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut

Related Stories

Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  4. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  7. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Is Optional, Can Be Removed
  8. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  9. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  10. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
  3. Germany to Send First European Astronaut Around the Moon on Artemis Mission
  4. Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
  7. Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
  8. Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Peepli Live Director's Comedy Drama
  10. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »