Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS

Google is working on improving the user experience while using the Gemini app. The confirmation came from one of the company executives, who called the redesign project “UX 2.0.” highlighting that the new iteration would fix several user pain-points. Additionally, it was also revealed that the Mountain View-based tech giant is planning to introduce the Gemini app to macOS, making it the company's first venture towards creating an AI-powered desktop application. While confirming these active projects, the executive did not provide any timeline for when either of these could be released.

Gemini App to Get a Makeover

Several users on social media platforms have complained that the user interface (UI) of ChatGPT is better than Gemini. The most common issues users mention with the existing Gemini app is the cluttered user interface, difficulty in finding specific settings, and and cleaner layout.

But it appears the tech giant is aware about the problems, and is already working to fix these issues. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Logan Kilpatrick, the Group Product Manager at Google DeepMind, responded to a user highlighting that the company is making significant investments in the app. A user experience 2.0 (UX 2.0) project is currently underway, and it will make using the app a more pleasant experience.

The important distinction here is that the redesign is not an UI upgrade but an UX upgrade. To specify, UI deals with specific visual amd interactive elements of a product, whereas UX focuses on the entire journey a user has with a product. So, what Kilpatrick is saying is that the upgrade will more than changing the placement of a few icons, and instead will change how users interact with the app.

Separately, responding to another user, Kilpatrick also highlighted that Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google and his team are currently developing a macOS version of the Gemini app. Once launched, this will allow users to access the app directly from the system, instead of opening a browser to find the platform. The tech giant could introduce desktop-specific features as well.