Wake Up Dead Man: A Knies Out Mystery is by Rian Johnson. It is a murder mystery that tells about s very impossible murder that happened in a small church. Daniel Craig plays the role of a detective and is known as Benoit Blanc, and he works with a chief and police station named Geraldine Scott. Together they try to find the actual suspect out of the list of many. It has many twists and turns, and the story is quite gripping, which shows the layers of personality in every character.

When and Where to Watch

A Knives Out Mystery is going to be released on December 12, 2025, on the OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows Benoit Blanc as a detective who moves to a small town, and in the small church, he finds the murderer. This murder was very brutal in the small town, and that too happened at a place of serenity and spirituality. At Parish, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks is playing the role of a leader who is charismatic and ends up dying. The body is found in the locked concrete room where no one can enter, apparently. Local and police, and Blanc investigate every member at the Parish and try to find the reason behind the intentions of a murderer. The story is about loyalty, faith and politics in the small church.

Cast and Crew

The movie consists of Daniel Craig, Josh O' Connor, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close and more. It has been written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie has been produced by T-Street Productions.

Reception

It is a riveting, suspenseful story which includes great twists and turns with an IMDB rating that is not yet released.