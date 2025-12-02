Technology News
English Edition

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is Rian Johnson’s latest murder mystery film.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2025 23:14 IST
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit

Photo Credit: Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man streams December 12, gripping Knives Out mystery with star cast

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Releases on Netflix on December 12, 2025
  • Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc
  • Directed and written by Rian Johnson
Advertisement

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knies Out Mystery is by Rian Johnson. It is a murder mystery that tells about s very impossible murder that happened in a small church. Daniel Craig plays the role of a detective and is known as Benoit Blanc, and he works with a chief and police station named Geraldine Scott. Together they try to find the actual suspect out of the list of many. It has many twists and turns, and the story is quite gripping, which shows the layers of personality in every character.

When and Where to Watch

A Knives Out Mystery is going to be released on December 12, 2025, on the OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows Benoit Blanc as a detective who moves to a small town, and in the small church, he finds the murderer. This murder was very brutal in the small town, and that too happened at a place of serenity and spirituality. At Parish, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks is playing the role of a leader who is charismatic and ends up dying. The body is found in the locked concrete room where no one can enter, apparently. Local and police, and Blanc investigate every member at the Parish and try to find the reason behind the intentions of a murderer. The story is about loyalty, faith and politics in the small church.

Cast and Crew

The movie consists of Daniel Craig, Josh O' Connor, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, Mila Kunis, Glenn Close and more. It has been written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie has been produced by T-Street Productions.

Reception

It is a riveting, suspenseful story which includes great twists and turns with an IMDB rating that is not yet released.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026

Related Stories

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  4. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  7. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Is Optional, Can Be Removed
  8. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  9. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  10. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
  3. Germany to Send First European Astronaut Around the Moon on Artemis Mission
  4. Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
  7. Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
  8. Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Peepli Live Director's Comedy Drama
  10. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »