Technology News
English Edition

Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026

Sony explores new digital payment models as part of its broader move into blockchain-based financial technology.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 19:42 IST
Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Denise Jans

Sony tests new digital currency tools as part of its evolving entertainment payment strategy

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony deepens its crypto experiments across global consumer platforms
  • US regulatory approval will determine the stablecoin’s rollout timeline
  • Early trials hint at unified payments for digital content and services
Advertisement

Sony Bank is gearing up to introduce a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support payments across Sony's entertainment ecosystem, which includes gaming and anime platforms. The stablecoin is anticipated to launch by 2026 and may eventually interface with PlayStation-related services, according to a Nikkei report. Sony has also set up a special subsidiary to manage issuance, and the project is currently going through regulatory review in the US. This move reflects a growing interest among major entertainment companies in blockchain-based payment models, which could offer faster settlement and lower transaction fees compared to traditional methods.

Sony Evaluates Blockchain-Based Payments for Digital Entertainment Services

The new token would be issued by Sony Bank's new US-based company, which has applied to function as an electronic money transmitter, and would be backed one-to-one by US dollars. The stablecoin is being developed in collaboration with Bastion, a stablecoin infrastructure firm. According to early design concepts, the coin will be used for payments in games, digital collectibles, anime content, and subscription services. This will give customers a digital currency payment option in Sony's ecosystem. 

Sony's broader digital currency efforts are already visible. In April, Sony Electronics Singapore began accepting USDC payments on its online store through Crypto.com Pay, allowing customers to buy electronics and gaming hardware using a stablecoin. 

A significant struggle would be to counter the regulatory challenge. Banking regulators in the US and other significant markets continue to exercise caution regarding stablecoins issued by corporations. These initiatives need to be in proper alignment with proper compliance standards, ensure transparency to counter the risks that are associated with financial stability, money laundering issues, and user safety. 

Sony's stablecoin could impact on how customers pay for digital entertainment and content if this plan is implemented smoothly. Users will have an option to make purchases across a range of games, streaming services, and digital merchandise using the blockchain model. For Sony, this decision is a gamble to bring Web3 payments for traditional content services.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sony PlayStation, Stablecoin, crypto adoption
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows

Related Stories

Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  4. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  5. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  7. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  8. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  9. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  10. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Key Features Leak Hints at Global Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
  2. Amazon’s Rufus AI Chatbot Helps Drive Black Friday Sales and Engagement, Data Shows
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Camera Details Confirmed a Day Ahead of Launch in India: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Hardware Upgrades Spotted in Leaked Comparison With Galaxy S25 Counterparts
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price, Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut
  6. Khujechi Toke Raat Berate OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  7. Twinless Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV: What You Need to Know
  8. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  10. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »