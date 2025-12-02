When dreams that extend you forward are in tension with family that pulls you back, the heart is frequently at its most challenging crossroads. Which is precisely what “The Great Shamsuddin Family” serves up on screen: a very human, affable, and all-over-the-place slice of Indian family life. Written and directed by Anusha Rizvi (of the much-lauded Peepli Live), the film weaves humour, pathos, and life's day-to-day madness into a single unforgettably frenetic day in the life of Bani Ahmed. Boasting an ensemble cast, refreshing storytelling, and a genuine emotional connection with the audience, this film assures every Indian will laugh and make memories with themselves.

When and Where to Watch

The Great Shamsuddin Family will stream from December 12 and be exclusively available on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a warm, funny peek into Bani Ahmed's frenetic day as she races to meet a career-defining deadline amid hordes of relatives, interfaith pressures, family expectations, and, in the end, a heady choice between her dreams and her roots.

Cast and Crew

The film, The Great Shamsuddin Family, directed and written by Anusha Rizvi, features a formidable cast including Kritika Kamra as Bani Ahmed, Purab Kohli, Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Juhi Babbar, among others. Containing scenes in only one apartment, the story feels personal and true, seeming like every line spoken and glance given builds to create a sincere emotion.

Reception

The Great Shamsuddin Family is generating a lot of buzz, and the IMDb rating for the movie is 7.5/10.