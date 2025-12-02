Technology News
Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy

Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Updated: 2 December 2025 23:06 IST
Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Thamma arrives on Amazon Prime Video

  • Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna
  • Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar; part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy
  • Early Access Rent begins December 2, 2025
Thamma, in its signature tradition, will restore the goodness of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with a new spin, vampires, love, and enough supernatural mayhem. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, teams Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time and blends sharp humour with spooky surprises and emotional warmth. Now, after a blockbuster theatrical performance, the movie is ponied up for its digital odyssey. Visually appealing and charming, with a folklore-inspired plot populated by lively characters, Thamma carries on Maddock's tradition of light-hearted horror that is family-friendly in every good way.

When and Where to Watch

Thamma is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as Early Access Rent from December 2, 2025. The film will be available for regular Prime members to stream from December 16, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The Thamma trailer is a quirky, eerie, romantic introduction to a world where humans and vampires collide. Alok crosses paths with the enigmatic Tadaka, revealing her Betaal heritage even as a merciless vampire king seeks to destroy their strange yet hilarious supernatural love tale.

Cast and Crew

The film Thamma features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles with other members of Maddock's universe. Thamma mixes laughs and scares with stellar performances in a zesty supernatural entertainer directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who co-writes the screenplay with Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew.

Reception

Upon release, Thamma was lauded for its refreshing approach towards horror-comedy and for introducing a new vampire narrative to the Maddock Universe. The film has an IMDb rating of 6/10.

