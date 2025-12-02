Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup in early 2026. The renders of the Pro model were recently spotted in One UI 8.5 animations. Now, the images of the vanilla Galaxy Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) have also been leaked, hinting at the design. Expected to launch on the same day as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 could sport a similar design, according to a report.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Design (Expected)

Android Authority reports that images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 have been spotted in a OneUI firmware. The purported Samsung TWS is shown with a metal stem with a grille on the outside. Moreover, it appears in a silver and black colourway. The Galaxy Buds 4 have reportedly been codenamed Handel. On top of this, the renders show the TWS without silicone ear tips, hinting at its unavailability on the standard Galaxy Buds 4.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 have reportedly been code-named Handel.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

However, the company has yet to confirm any plans to launch new TWS headset models in the coming months, including the rumoured Galaxy Buds 4 series. Hence, the design and shades could be changed by the company ahead of the launch, and these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Recently, a report revealed that the animations of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro was spotted in one of the One UI 8.5 firmware versions. Codenamed Bach, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also appeared with a metal stem and a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy Buds 4. However, the animations suggested that the Pro model will be launched with silicone ear tips.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will reportedly also ship with a redesigned charging case. The earbuds will lie flat, instead of standing vertically. The company is also said to be working to bring Head Gestures functionality. It will reportedly enable users to nod or shake their heads to reject or accept calls and respond to notifications. The head gestures could also let wearers read or silence alerts, dismiss alarms and reminders, and answer yes or no questions through gestures.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will also feature 360-degree recording, Adaptive Noise Control, a Find Your Phone option, and pairing support for handsets and tablets.