Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro renders had recently surfaced online with a silicone tip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 14:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Buds 3 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 is said to be codenamed Handel
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 might ship with a metal stem
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup in early 2026. The renders of the Pro model were recently spotted in One UI 8.5 animations. Now, the images of the vanilla Galaxy Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) have also been leaked, hinting at the design. Expected to launch on the same day as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 could sport a similar design, according to a report.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Design (Expected)

Android Authority reports that images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 have been spotted in a OneUI firmware. The purported Samsung TWS is shown with a metal stem with a grille on the outside. Moreover, it appears in a silver and black colourway. The Galaxy Buds 4 have reportedly been codenamed Handel. On top of this, the renders show the TWS without silicone ear tips, hinting at its unavailability on the standard Galaxy Buds 4.

samsung galaxy buds 4 android authority inline Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 have reportedly been code-named Handel.
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

However, the company has yet to confirm any plans to launch new TWS headset models in the coming months, including the rumoured Galaxy Buds 4 series. Hence, the design and shades could be changed by the company ahead of the launch, and these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Recently, a report revealed that the animations of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro was spotted in one of the One UI 8.5 firmware versions. Codenamed Bach, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also appeared with a metal stem and a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy Buds 4. However, the animations suggested that the Pro model will be launched with silicone ear tips.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will reportedly also ship with a redesigned charging case. The earbuds will lie flat, instead of standing vertically. The company is also said to be working to bring Head Gestures functionality. It will reportedly enable users to nod or shake their heads to reject or accept calls and respond to notifications. The head gestures could also let wearers read or silence alerts, dismiss alarms and reminders, and answer yes or no questions through gestures.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will also feature 360-degree recording, Adaptive Noise Control, a Find Your Phone option, and pairing support for handsets and tablets.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 design, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  3. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  4. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  5. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  9. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  10. Poco C85 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  3. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  8. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,510mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »