A joint warning was issued by intelligence and cybersecurity agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US on Monday. In a statement, the alliance, commonly known as the Five Eyes, said that AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate cyberattacks in the coming months. The agencies have warned against frontier AI models that have developed the capability of both offensive and defensive actions sooner than previously anticipated, claiming that cybersecurity cannot be treated as a purely technical issue anymore.

AI to Transform Cyber Threats Within Months

In a three-page joint statement, the Five Eyes cybersecurity agencies said that frontier AI models are advancing rapidly. It is expected to transform the cybersecurity landscape within months rather than years. "Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it is months," the agencies said.

A frontier AI model, notably, is a cutting-edge general-purpose AI model that can deliver the highest level of performance on fronts like coding, general knowledge, multimodality, and reasoning at any given time. The "frontier" status is said to be temporary as AI research moves incredibly fast. Thus, the boundary line continues to shift as new systems are released by AI firms.

The warning against frontier models potentially accelerating cyberattacks was signed by cybersecurity authorities from the five member nations. These include the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). While it did not specifically mention an AI model, a concern was raised towards the increasingly capable systems that could help malicious actors automate attacks, discover vulnerabilities faster, and scale cyber operations more efficiently than previously possible.

As per the agencies, AI can already reduce the time between discovering a software flaw and exploiting it, making traditional patching timelines inadequate. This is said to especially affect organisations that leverage legacy infrastructure or critical systems with long update cycles.

Organisations have been advised to reduce their attack surface by accelerating software updates, moving away from unsupported systems, regularly testing incident response plans, and strengthening identity and access management controls. Five Eyes also noted that security breaches should be considered as inevitable events and should be treated as such.

"Cyber resilience is not an IT issue — it is central to operational continuity and market trust," the Five Eyes agencies said. They added that leaders who act now will be better positioned to manage evolving cyber risks, while those who delay may face increasing operational, financial, and reputational exposure.

On the defensive front, cybersecurity agencies emphasised that AI can be a powerful tool if responsibly deployed, as it can identify vulnerabilities earlier, improve software quality, monitor suspicious activity, and respond to incidents more quickly.