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Frontier AI Models Just Months Away from Accelerating Cyberattacks, Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance Warns

Frontier AI has the potential to transform the cybersecurity landscape within months rather than years, the cybersecurity agencies said.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 June 2026 09:06 IST
Frontier AI Models Just Months Away from Accelerating Cyberattacks, Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance Warns

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Igor Omilaev

Agencies said cybersecurity cannot be treated as a purely technical issue anymore

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Highlights
  • Five Eyes warned of AI-led cyber attacks in a three-page statement
  • Frontier models accelerate cyber risks, the agencies have warned
  • Cyber security an operational issue, faster software patching is critical
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A joint warning was issued by intelligence and cybersecurity agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US on Monday. In a statement, the alliance, commonly known as the Five Eyes, said that AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate cyberattacks in the coming months. The agencies have warned against frontier AI models that have developed the capability of both offensive and defensive actions sooner than previously anticipated, claiming that cybersecurity cannot be treated as a purely technical issue anymore.

AI to Transform Cyber Threats Within Months

In a three-page joint statement, the Five Eyes cybersecurity agencies said that frontier AI models are advancing rapidly. It is expected to transform the cybersecurity landscape within months rather than years. "Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it is months," the agencies said.

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A frontier AI model, notably, is a cutting-edge general-purpose AI model that can deliver the highest level of performance on fronts like coding, general knowledge, multimodality, and reasoning at any given time. The "frontier" status is said to be temporary as AI research moves incredibly fast. Thus, the boundary line continues to shift as new systems are released by AI firms.

The warning against frontier models potentially accelerating cyberattacks was signed by cybersecurity authorities from the five member nations. These include the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). While it did not specifically mention an AI model, a concern was raised towards the increasingly capable systems that could help malicious actors automate attacks, discover vulnerabilities faster, and scale cyber operations more efficiently than previously possible.

As per the agencies, AI can already reduce the time between discovering a software flaw and exploiting it, making traditional patching timelines inadequate. This is said to especially affect organisations that leverage legacy infrastructure or critical systems with long update cycles.

Organisations have been advised to reduce their attack surface by accelerating software updates, moving away from unsupported systems, regularly testing incident response plans, and strengthening identity and access management controls. Five Eyes also noted that security breaches should be considered as inevitable events and should be treated as such.

"Cyber resilience is not an IT issue — it is central to operational continuity and market trust," the Five Eyes agencies said. They added that leaders who act now will be better positioned to manage evolving cyber risks, while those who delay may face increasing operational, financial, and reputational exposure.

On the defensive front, cybersecurity agencies emphasised that AI can be a powerful tool if responsibly deployed, as it can identify vulnerabilities earlier, improve software quality, monitor suspicious activity, and respond to incidents more quickly.

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Further reading: AI, frontier AI, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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