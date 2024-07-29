Technology News
English Edition
Microsoft Rolls Out Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer for Wireless Browsing

By connecting their Android phones wirelessly to their Windows 11 PCs, users can browse through files located on their handset from the File Explorer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 11:29 IST
Microsoft Rolls Out Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer for Wireless Browsing

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says the feature will gradually be rolled out to Windows 11 users

Highlights
  • Microsoft brings the ability to explore Android phones on Windows 11
  • The feature is only available via the Windows Insider program
  • It requires a beta version of the Link to Windows Android app
Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for the Windows 11 File Explorer through its Insider Channels, the company announced on July 25. With its introduction, users will now be able to see their Android smartphones in the File Explorer when it is connected wirelessly via the Link to Windows app. This development builds upon a previous server-side feature addition for Android smartphones which lets users ask Copilot, Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to send a text message or summarise messages in their handset's inbox.

Windows 11 File Explorer Update

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the new feature for Windows 11 File Explorer is available across all Windows Insider channels to users registered as Windows Insiders. By connecting their Android smartphones wirelessly to their PCs via the Link to Windows app, users can browse through their files, folders and media located on their handset from the File Explorer.

windows 11 file explorer 1 Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer

Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer
Photo Credit: Microsoft

In addition to browsing capabilities, they can open, rename and delete files from their device, while also moving/copying them from their PC to their smartphone or vice versa. However, there are a few prerequisites for using this feature.

How to Use It

According to Microsoft, the user should:

  1. Have a smartphone running on Android 11.0 or higher firmware
  2. Have the beta version of the Link to Windows app installed on the phone (version 1.24071 and higher)
  3. Be registered on the Windows Insider Program with the PC running on Windows 11
  4. Have opted for any of the four Windows 11 Insider channels

Once the aforementioned conditions are fulfilled, users can go to Settings on their PC and then to the Bluetooth & devices tab. Next, they should select the Mobile Devices option and give permission for the PC to access their Android smartphone. A toggle to enable its visibility in File Explorer should then appear.

According to Microsoft, if users cannot see this option, then the feature may have yet to roll out to them. Although it has been introduced, it is still under testing. Thus, users may encounter issues while using this feature. Some known issues include syncing problems, a non-working automatic deletion feature and more.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Link to Windows, Windows 11 Insider

Further reading: Windows 11, Link to Windows, Windows 11 Insider
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Rolls Out Android Smartphone Visibility in Windows 11 File Explorer for Wireless Browsing
