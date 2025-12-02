Technology News
Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report

Google’s take on the Projects feature for Gemini will reportedly be functionally similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Projects in Gemini is under development, and is currently not available to any user

Highlights
  • Gemini could impose a 10-file limit for Projects
  • Users can reportedly add a name and description for their Project
  • The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app
Google is reportedly bringing a new feature dubbed Projects to Gemini. As per the report, the feature is similar in name and function to OpenAI's Projects feature, which was released in December 2024. It can be understood as a partitioned or sandboxed space within the app where users can start multiple chats relating to a singular topic. The feature is said to be under development currently. However, it is expected to be rolled out to users soon. Several new options in Gemini's version of Projects have been revealed ahead of the release.

Google Could Soon Bring ChatGPT's Projects to Gemini Users

According to an Android Authority report, the Mountain View-based tech giant has been working on this feature for quite some time, but the latest beta build of the Google app (version 16.48.54.sa.arm64) finally reveals the interface and several capabilities of Projects. As mentioned above, despite being hidden within the code, the feature is currently not available to any user, including beta testers.

The publication found the feature and was able to turn it on during an Android application package (APK) teardown process. However, it is not usable since there is no activation from the server side. Based on the screenshots shared, the feature's introduction window comes with the title “Stay organised with Projects,” and it mentions several features, such as isolating chats based on a topic, setting focus area of the project to help Gemini align with it, and the ability to upload files to build context for the topic.

gemini projects android authority Gemini Projects

Projects interface in Gemini
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

As per the report, when a user first enters Projects in Gemini, they will have to choose a name. After that, they will reportedly be brought to the main interface where sources and focus can be added. The focus area can be understood as instructions for Gemini to behave in a specific way. By outlining the goals, users can define the scope and requirements of the project.

However, Android Authority found that there is a caveat. Users are restricted to a maximum of 10 file uploads per Project. While it is not clear whether this limit will differ for paid subscribers in Pro and Ultra tier, but the limit could impact the usability of the feature, especially for the more complex tasks.

Apart from this, users can reportedly see their projects in the side panel, and can even pin the Projects they use frequently. Notably, the information listed here has come from an APK teardown, and Google has not announced it officially. Until it is released, it is better to take this development with a pinch of salt.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini features, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
