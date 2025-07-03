Google has brought the Veo 3 artificial intelligence (AI) model to India and multiple other countries. With this expansion, the AI-powered video generator tool is now available in every country and territory where the Gemini app is. The Mountain View-based tech giant has only made the feature available to its paid subscribers, and Veo 3 can be accessed within the Gemini app and the web interface. Notably, the AI model was first unveiled at Google I/O in May 2025.

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the availability of Veo 3 in India. This is the company's second expansion of the feature. In May, Google expanded the video generation tool to 71 countries, including Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. However, India, the European Union (EU) nations, and the UK did not make the cut. Two months later, Veo 3 is now arriving in all of these countries.

In India, those interested in generating AI videos via Veo 3 will need to purchase the Google AI Pro subscription. It is the rebranded Gemini Advanced subscription, which was earlier available as part of the Google One AI Premium plan. The subscription is priced at Rs. 1,950 a month, with a one-month free trial.

Alongside access to Veo 3, subscribers also get other benefits such as access to the AI filmmaking app Flow, NotebookLM Plus, Gemini assistant across Google Workspace apps, and 2TB of total storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail. Notably, Pro subscribers can generate a total of 10 videos with Veo 3. There are no refreshes or additional credits available at this time.

Veo 3 is Google's latest and the most advanced video generation large language model (LLM). Successor to Veo 2, the model comes with several improvements in video quality. The most notable upgrade with this model is native audio generation. The video generator can add ambient sounds and natural, human-like dialogues to videos. The video duration has also increased, and now users can generate eight-second-long videos with the tool.