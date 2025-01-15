Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen

Oppo Find X8 Ultra could get a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 18:30 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to succeed the Find X7 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra may sport a 6.82-inch display
  • The handset is tipped to get dual periscope sensors
  • The Oppo Find X8 Ultra could support up to 90W charging
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be launched in China soon. It will join the base Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro variants, which were initially unveiled in China in October 2024 and later in India in November. Details of the Find X8 Ultra model from Oppo have done rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. It is expected to arrive in the market after the Oppo Find N5 is launched. A tipster has hinted at some camera and display features of the purported Oppo Find X8 series handset.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display, Camera, Other Features (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to get 2.5D flat display with 2K resolution, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). He added that the handset will likely be equipped with a "physical telephoto macro" camera.

A GSMArena report claims that Oppo Find Product Manager Zhou Yibao replied to a user comment on Weibo and confirmed a telephoto macro shooter for the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The handset is expected to launch in March.

An earlier leak claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely carry a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with 6x optical zoom alongside a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor and another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Older leaks suggested that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch display and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W or 90W fast charging. The phone will likely be claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, it will have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were introduced in India starting at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The company has not yet confirmed if the Ultra variant will see an India launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  4. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  5. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone
  2. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
  3. Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
  4. CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025
  5. Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
  6. Nubia Flip 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications
  8. Mad Square Part 2 Confirmed to be Available on Netflix Post Theatrical Release: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Introduce Multimodal Capabilities in AI-Powered Sketch to Image Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »