Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be launched in China soon. It will join the base Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro variants, which were initially unveiled in China in October 2024 and later in India in November. Details of the Find X8 Ultra model from Oppo have done rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. It is expected to arrive in the market after the Oppo Find N5 is launched. A tipster has hinted at some camera and display features of the purported Oppo Find X8 series handset.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display, Camera, Other Features (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to get 2.5D flat display with 2K resolution, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). He added that the handset will likely be equipped with a "physical telephoto macro" camera.

A GSMArena report claims that Oppo Find Product Manager Zhou Yibao replied to a user comment on Weibo and confirmed a telephoto macro shooter for the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The handset is expected to launch in March.

An earlier leak claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely carry a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with 6x optical zoom alongside a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor and another 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Older leaks suggested that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch display and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W or 90W fast charging. The phone will likely be claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, it will have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were introduced in India starting at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The company has not yet confirmed if the Ultra variant will see an India launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.