Google has issued a new warning about the growing wave of AI-driven scams that are becoming alarmingly convincing and widespread. In its latest advisory, the company cautions that cybercriminals are now using generative artificial intelligence to create fake job listings, cloned business pages, and deceptive apps that closely resemble legitimate platforms. As the holiday shopping season and year-end job searches approach, Google says both individuals and businesses face a heightened risk from these advanced digital frauds, underscoring the need for extra vigilance online.

Google Says AI-Powered Scams Replicate Branding, Websites and Profiles

The search giant has released a new advisory alerting users to a sharp rise in AI-powered online scams that are becoming increasingly difficult to detect. The company's Trust & Safety team reports that cybercriminals are now using generative tools to produce fake job advertisements, applications, and websites that look alarmingly authentic, targeting both job hunters and small business owners as the holiday season approaches.

According to the advisory, scammers are upgrading their methods with artificial intelligence to replicate official branding, duplicate corporate websites, and fabricate recruiter profiles. One of the most widespread schemes involves fraudulent job postings.

Criminals impersonate well-known companies or government offices, persuading applicants to share personal data or pay “processing charges” for supposed employment opportunities. Some even circulate harmful “interview software” designed to steal sensitive information. Google emphasises that legitimate employers never ask for payments or financial details during recruitment.

Businesses are also becoming victims of what Google calls “review extortion.” Attackers flood a company's page with one-star reviews to harm its reputation and then demand money to delete them. To address this, Google said it has introduced a new option allowing merchants to report such extortion directly from their business profiles, helping prevent misuse more efficiently.

The advisory further highlights the growing wave of AI impersonation scams. Fraudsters are developing fake websites and apps that mimic well-known AI tools, often promoting “exclusive” or “free” access. These scams typically install malicious software, steal account credentials, or trick users into subscribing to expensive “fleeceware.” Likewise, some VPN apps disguised as privacy tools actually contain hidden malware that compromises devices, the tech giant claimed.

Google says it is strengthening protections through AI-based Safe Browsing, stricter Play Store policies, and real-time scam detection features in Gmail and Google Messages. Still, the company advises users to stay alert during major shopping periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday by checking website addresses carefully, avoiding unofficial downloads, and being cautious of offers that appear suspiciously generous.