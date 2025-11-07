Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Warns Users of AI Driven Scams Targeting Job Seekers and Businesses

Google Warns Users of AI-Driven Scams Targeting Job Seekers and Businesses

Businesses are becoming victims of what Google calls “review extortion.”

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 10:52 IST
Google Warns Users of AI-Driven Scams Targeting Job Seekers and Businesses

Photo Credit: Google

Criminals pose as major firms or agencies to steal data or demand fees

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fake job listings and cloned sites target job seekers and businesses
  • Fraudsters mimic AI tools and VPN apps to spread malware
  • Google claims to be boosting AI-based protections
Advertisement

Google has issued a new warning about the growing wave of AI-driven scams that are becoming alarmingly convincing and widespread. In its latest advisory, the company cautions that cybercriminals are now using generative artificial intelligence to create fake job listings, cloned business pages, and deceptive apps that closely resemble legitimate platforms. As the holiday shopping season and year-end job searches approach, Google says both individuals and businesses face a heightened risk from these advanced digital frauds, underscoring the need for extra vigilance online.

Google Says AI-Powered Scams Replicate Branding, Websites and Profiles

The search giant has released a new advisory alerting users to a sharp rise in AI-powered online scams that are becoming increasingly difficult to detect. The company's Trust & Safety team reports that cybercriminals are now using generative tools to produce fake job advertisements, applications, and websites that look alarmingly authentic, targeting both job hunters and small business owners as the holiday season approaches.  

According to the advisory, scammers are upgrading their methods with artificial intelligence to replicate official branding, duplicate corporate websites, and fabricate recruiter profiles. One of the most widespread schemes involves fraudulent job postings.

Criminals impersonate well-known companies or government offices, persuading applicants to share personal data or pay “processing charges” for supposed employment opportunities. Some even circulate harmful “interview software” designed to steal sensitive information. Google emphasises that legitimate employers never ask for payments or financial details during recruitment.  

Businesses are also becoming victims of what Google calls “review extortion.” Attackers flood a company's page with one-star reviews to harm its reputation and then demand money to delete them. To address this, Google said it has introduced a new option allowing merchants to report such extortion directly from their business profiles, helping prevent misuse more efficiently.  

The advisory further highlights the growing wave of AI impersonation scams. Fraudsters are developing fake websites and apps that mimic well-known AI tools, often promoting “exclusive” or “free” access. These scams typically install malicious software, steal account credentials, or trick users into subscribing to expensive “fleeceware.” Likewise, some VPN apps disguised as privacy tools actually contain hidden malware that compromises devices, the tech giant claimed.  

Google says it is strengthening protections through AI-based Safe Browsing, stricter Play Store policies, and real-time scam detection features in Gmail and Google Messages. Still, the company advises users to stay alert during major shopping periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday by checking website addresses carefully, avoiding unofficial downloads, and being cautious of offers that appear suspiciously generous.  

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Online Job Scam, Online Business Scam, AI scam, Google advisory, Google, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Top Reasons Why the All-New Galaxy M17 5G Is Segment’s Leading Smartphone Under 15K
Google Warns Users of AI-Driven Scams Targeting Job Seekers and Businesses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  4. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
  5. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  7. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  9. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  4. Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected to Power 75 Percent of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
  8. Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free
  9. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
  10. Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »