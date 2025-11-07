Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17

The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to comprise the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 November 2025 09:29 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro is the rumoured successor to the Reno 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • The lineup may include the Reno 15, 15 Pro, and a new 15 Mini variant
  • A leaked poster suggests the launch aligns with Oppo’s 11.11 festival
  • All models may come with metal frames and IP68 + IP69 water resistance
Oppo Reno 15 series is said to be in development as the successor to the Reno 14 series. As per a report, the purported handsets will be launched in China on November 17. The lineup is expected to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Mini variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 15 series has previously been anticipated to debut in India next month.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Date

According to a Gizmochina report, a poster teasing the launch of the Oppo Reno 15 series has surfaced on Weibo. It suggests that the handsets will be launched in China on November 17 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), coinciding with the brand's Double Eleven (11.11) shopping festival in the country.

However, the poster does not appear on Oppo's official Weibo handle, and its legitimacy remains in question. Thus, the alleged launch date teaser should be read with a bit of scepticism.

Per previous reports, the Reno 15 series could be launched in India in December, comprising the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini. The brand was earlier rumoured to play around with the nomenclature and introduce a Reno 15 Pro Max instead, with the standard model being a compact device.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are reported to sport 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays. Meanwhile, the standard Reno 15 could sit in between, coming in at 6.59 inches. All of the handsets may come with a metal frame and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Pro and Mini variants may offer triple rear cameras, comprising 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary cameras, 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras, and 50-megapixel periscope cameras. The handsets are also reported to have 50-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies.

Previously, the Reno 15 Pro was expected to come with a Dimensity 8450 SoC, but may now ship with the Dimensity 9400 chip. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
