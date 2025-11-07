Technology News
English Edition

TSMC Reportedly Informs Apple of Higher Chip Fabrication Costs Under 5nm Next Year

A potential hike in the chip prices could mean a higher bill of materials (BoM) and a decrease in profit margins for Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 November 2025 09:57 IST
TSMC Reportedly Informs Apple of Higher Chip Fabrication Costs Under 5nm Next Year

iPhone 17's (pictured) A18 chip reportedly costs Apple about $45 (roughly Rs. 3,990)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The increase could range from eight to 10 percent for major customers
  • Apple may face higher iPhone production costs due to TSMC’s price hike
  • The A20 chip using 2nm tech may cost more than the current 3nm node
Advertisement

Manufacturing the iPhone and other devices could become more expensive for Apple due to the alleged rise in costs. As per a tipster, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been informed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) of the impending rise in advanced fabrication processes of chipsets under 5 nanometre (nm) next year. While the general increase in production costs is said to be between three to five percent over the last 26 years, some customers and assembly lines could see this hike to between eight to 10 percent.

Chips to Get More Expensive

Tipster yeux1122 shared information about the impending increase in manufacturing costs in a post on the South Korean blog Naver. Citing Taiwanese media and business sources, the leaker claimed that TSMC has begun notifying its major clients, including Apple, of the upcoming increase in the advanced fabrication process costs.

It is said to affect chipsets fabricated below the 5nm transistor technology. This potentially means that all of the current iPhone models could become more expensive to manufacture. The latest A19 Pro chip powers Apple's current flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the standard variant gets the A19 SoC. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 models come with the A18 family of chipsets.

The impending price hikes are expected to be in the range of eight to 10 percent, and may be implemented from next year.

Previously, Apple was reported to use the 2nm fabrication process for the unannounced A20 chip for the purported iPhone 18 lineup. While it is anticipated to offer improvements linked to performance and efficiency, it is expected to involve at least 50 percent higher costs than the 3nm process. This is attributed to high establishment costs for the assembly of the new node and low yields in the early phase.

Another report claimed that it costs Apple $45 (roughly Rs. 3,990) to manufacture the A18 chip. The total cost of hardware for an iPhone 17 comes in at around $416 (roughly Rs. 36,900), which is then retailed at $799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). A potential hike in the chip prices could mean a higher bill of materials (BoM) and a decrease in profit margins for the tech giant.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, TSMC, tsmc chips, Semiconductor, iPhone 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17

Related Stories

TSMC Reportedly Informs Apple of Higher Chip Fabrication Costs Under 5nm Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Go on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  4. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  5. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  8. Lenskart Expects to Launch its Next AI Smart Glasses in India by 2025-End
  9. These New Google Maps Features Are Coming Exclusively to India
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Reportedly Informs Apple of Higher Chip Fabrication Costs Under 5nm Next Year
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series China Launch Reportedly Set During Double Eleven Event on November 17
  3. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Again, Rockstar Games Sets New November 2026 Launch Date
  4. Is the Universe Slowing Down? Astronomers Detect Signs of Fading Dark Energy
  5. Mystery Deepens as Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens Unexpectedly Near the Sun
  6. Scientists Create Bullet-Proof Fiber Stronger and Thinner Than Kevlar
  7. The Kardashians Season 7 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About the Glamorous Reality Series
  8. Mithra Mandali Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  9. Bat-Fam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Upcoming Animated Series Online
  10. The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner’s Emotional Mystery Series Returns on Apple TV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »