Bitcoin's price appeared to stabilise around the $102,300 (roughly Rs. 90.7 lakh) mark on Friday, after a volatile week for the global crypto market. Investors appeared to regain some confidence following renewed ETF inflows and signs of whale accumulation, even as cautious sentiment lingered amidst global macroeconomic uncertainty. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), down 2.25 percent. According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin was priced around Rs. 90 lakh in India on Friday, while Ethereum was trading around Rs. 2.9 lakh.

No Respite for Altcoins as Traders Remain Cautious

Nearly all the major altcoins remained under pressure as market sentiment was cautious across global markets. Binance Coin (BNB) rose marginally by 0.6 percent to $960 (roughly Rs. 85,500), while Solana (SOL) slipped 2.3 percent to $157 (roughly Rs. 13,900). Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 0.4 percent at $0.16 (roughly Rs. 14.6), and XRP dropped 5 percent to $2.2 (roughly Rs. 197).

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, traders appear to be navigating a tight consolidation range. “On the upside, BTC and ETH ETFs saw inflow after six trading days. Liquidity remains balanced on both ends of the consolidation range [...] For investors, this phase also offers an opportunity to take entries in tokens from their watchlist at lower prices due to current market conditions but with proper risk management strategy.”

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said that whale accumulation may act as a near-term catalyst for price stability. “ CryptoQuant data shows wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC added 29,600 BTC last week, while Ethereum whales bought nearly 395,000 ETH worth $1.37 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,500 crore) in just the last three days. Historically, when large holders increase exposure during high fear periods, price recovery often follows within weeks.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, noted that Bitcoin's recent rebound shows resilience and growing maturity in the market. “The shift in sentiment indicates that the market is maturing, as traders become more selective, liquidity stabilises, and long-term conviction continues to build. This period of consolidation is likely to pave the way for more sustainable growth.”

The broader sentiment in the crypto market remains cautious but slightly more constructive as investors await key U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and updates on the crypto bill. Analysts suggest that improving whale accumulation and renewed ETF inflows could help sustain Bitcoin's stability into the weekend.

