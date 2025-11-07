Technology News
Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment

Renewed ETF inflows and whale accumulation helped stabilise Bitcoin after a volatile week.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 12:14 IST
Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Aleksi Räisä

Investors monitor ETF inflows and whale accumulation as Bitcoin stabilises above key support levels

Highlights
  • Bitcoin rebounds after briefly falling below $100,000 earlier this week
  • Whale wallets added over 29,000 BTC last week, indicating accumulation
  • ETF inflows return after six days, supporting sentiment recovery
Bitcoin's price appeared to stabilise around the $102,300 (roughly Rs. 90.7 lakh) mark on Friday, after a volatile week for the global crypto market. Investors appeared to regain some confidence following renewed ETF inflows and signs of whale accumulation, even as cautious sentiment lingered amidst global macroeconomic uncertainty. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $3,300 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), down 2.25 percent. According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin was priced around Rs. 90 lakh in India on Friday, while Ethereum was trading around Rs. 2.9 lakh.

No Respite for Altcoins as Traders Remain Cautious

Nearly all the major altcoins remained under pressure as market sentiment was cautious across global markets. Binance Coin (BNB) rose marginally by 0.6 percent to $960 (roughly Rs. 85,500), while Solana (SOL) slipped 2.3 percent to $157 (roughly Rs. 13,900). Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 0.4 percent at $0.16 (roughly Rs. 14.6), and XRP dropped 5 percent to $2.2 (roughly Rs. 197).

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, traders appear to be navigating a tight consolidation range. “On the upside, BTC and ETH ETFs saw inflow after six trading days. Liquidity remains balanced on both ends of the consolidation range [...] For investors, this phase also offers an opportunity to take entries in tokens from their watchlist at lower prices due to current market conditions but with proper risk management strategy.”

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said that whale accumulation may act as a near-term catalyst for price stability. “ CryptoQuant data shows wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC added 29,600 BTC last week, while Ethereum whales bought nearly 395,000 ETH worth $1.37 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,500 crore) in just the last three days. Historically, when large holders increase exposure during high fear periods, price recovery often follows within weeks.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, noted that Bitcoin's recent rebound shows resilience and growing maturity in the market. “The shift in sentiment indicates that the market is maturing, as traders become more selective, liquidity stabilises, and long-term conviction continues to build. This period of consolidation is likely to pave the way for more sustainable growth.”

The broader sentiment in the crypto market remains cautious but slightly more constructive as investors await key U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and updates on the crypto bill. Analysts suggest that improving whale accumulation and renewed ETF inflows could help sustain Bitcoin's stability into the weekend.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free

