Google Pixel Watch 4 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

The 45mm variant of the Google Pixel Watch 4 has a 455mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of use with the always-on display feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 16:26 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Watch 4 sports an AMOLED LTPO display

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 4 runs on Google's Wear OS 6.0 platform
  • No-cost EMI options for the Pixel Watch 4 start at Rs. 3,325 per month
  • Pixel Watch 4 has an ECG app in select regions
Google Pixel Watch 4 is now officially on sale in India. Launched alongside the Pixel 10 series in August, the latest smartwatch from Google can be purchased via the Google India online store and platforms like Flipkart. The Pixel Watch 4 runs on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip paired with an Arm Cortex-M55 coprocessor. It is available in 41mm and 45mm size options. The wearable features an AMOLED display and promises up to 45 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Pixel Watch 4 Price in India, Sale Offers

The Pixel Watch 4 is now available for purchase in India through the Google India online store and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm variant, while the 45mm version is priced at Rs. 43,900. The former is offered in Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options, whereas the 45mm model is released in Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian shades.

No-cost EMI options for the Pixel Watch 4 start at Rs. 3,325 per month, while the standard cost EMI starts at Rs. 1,794. Shoppers purchasing the device from Flipkart can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on payments made using an SBI Credit card and EMI transactions. Axis Bank Flipkart debit card users can get a discount of up to five percent, up to Rs. 750, on their purchase.

Pixel Watch 4 Specifications

The Pixel Watch 4 sports an AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 60Hz refresh rate and 320ppi pixel density. The display has Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is touted to deliver up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The screen has Always On Display support. The wearable runs on a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor and a Cortex-M55 coprocessor.

Connectivity options on the Pixel Watch 4 include Bluetooth 6.0, GPS: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. It also offers ultra-wideband connection. The wearable can be paired with the Pixel Watch app, and it is compatible with phones running on Android 11 or newer.

The Pixel Watch 4 runs on Google's Wear OS 6.0 platform, and it carries 32GB eMMC storage and 2GB SDRAM. It offers several advanced health and fitness features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and stress monitoring.

For detecting signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the Pixel Watch 4 has an ECG app in select regions. It tracks skin temperature and menstrual cycles. It supports more than 50 exercises. 

The 41mm variant of the Pixel Watch 4 has a 325mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours with the always-on display on. The 45mm version has a 455mAh battery that is advertised to provide a maximum of 40 hours of battery life with AOD.

