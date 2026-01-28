Google has now expanded its most affordable artificial intelligence (AI) subscription globally. On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the Google AI Plus plan will be available everywhere it has a paid subscription available, rolling it out to 165 countries and territories. Interestingly, the US is in the last batch of regions to receive this plan, four months after the tech giant ran a pilot in Indonesia. India, on the other hand, gained access to the paid tier in December 2025.

Google AI Plus Now Available Globally

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that it is now launching the Google AI Plus plan in 35 new countries and territories, including the US, making it a standard in the company's list. The plan falls between the free tier and the Google AI Pro plan, making it the most affordable entry point to try out some of the premium Gemini features the company has to offer.

In India, the subscription costs Rs. 199 for the first six months, and Rs. 399 a month thereafter. In the US, it is priced at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 734) per month; however, for a limited period, users can get 50 percent off for the first two months.

The benefits include higher access to the Gemini 3 Pro AI model compared to the free tier, but less than the AI Pro and Ultra tiers. The standard Gemini AI model in the app and website has a 128K token context window. The free tier only has 32K tokens.

With the Google AI Plus plan, it is now the most affordable way to generate AI video via the Veo 3 Fast model, since it is not available to the free tier users. The per-day rate limit was not revealed.

Apart from this, those subscribing to this plan will have access to the Gemini side panel across Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive. Plus, users also get access to the video creation app Flow, and the image-to-video generation app Whisk. These users also get 200GB of cloud storage across Drive, the Photos app, and Gmail.