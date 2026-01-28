Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription

Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription

Google AI Plus plan was first introduced in Indonesia in September 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 January 2026 18:16 IST
Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription

Photo Credit: Google

The Google AI Plus plan also offers access to the Flow and Whisk apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • In India, the Google AI Plus plan costs Rs. 199 for the first six months
  • After that, it is priced at Rs. 399 a month
  • It offers access to Google’s Veo 3 Fast AI model
Advertisement

Google has now expanded its most affordable artificial intelligence (AI) subscription globally. On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the Google AI Plus plan will be available everywhere it has a paid subscription available, rolling it out to 165 countries and territories. Interestingly, the US is in the last batch of regions to receive this plan, four months after the tech giant ran a pilot in Indonesia. India, on the other hand, gained access to the paid tier in December 2025.

Google AI Plus Now Available Globally

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that it is now launching the Google AI Plus plan in 35 new countries and territories, including the US, making it a standard in the company's list. The plan falls between the free tier and the Google AI Pro plan, making it the most affordable entry point to try out some of the premium Gemini features the company has to offer.

In India, the subscription costs Rs. 199 for the first six months, and Rs. 399 a month thereafter. In the US, it is priced at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 734) per month; however, for a limited period, users can get 50 percent off for the first two months.

The benefits include higher access to the Gemini 3 Pro AI model compared to the free tier, but less than the AI Pro and Ultra tiers. The standard Gemini AI model in the app and website has a 128K token context window. The free tier only has 32K tokens.

With the Google AI Plus plan, it is now the most affordable way to generate AI video via the Veo 3 Fast model, since it is not available to the free tier users. The per-day rate limit was not revealed.

Apart from this, those subscribing to this plan will have access to the Gemini side panel across Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive. Plus, users also get access to the video creation app Flow, and the image-to-video generation app Whisk. These users also get 200GB of cloud storage across Drive, the Photos app, and Gmail.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google AI Plus, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Will Launch in These Colourways, Storage Options
  3. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Now Available in These Countries
  4. Google's Most Affordable Gemini Subscription Is Now Available Everywhere
  5. New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  6. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Exynos 2700 Spotted on Geekbench With 10-Core Setup
  8. Here's How Much the iQOO 15R Might Cost in India
  9. Why the Redmi Note Remains Xiaomi's Easiest Recommendation
  10. BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Prepaid; Slashes BSNL Superstar Premium Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
  3. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
  4. BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
  6. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  7. Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  8. New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Chipset, Display and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of January 29 Launch
  10. GoBoult Tenet Launched in India With 13mm Dynamic Drivers, IPX5 Rating: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »