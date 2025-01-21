Technology News
  Samsung Unveils WAFX P Interactive Displays With Circle to Search, AI Summaries

Samsung Unveils WAFX-P Interactive Displays With Circle to Search, AI Summaries

Samsung’s new WAFX-P series of interactive displays will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch sizes.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 20:09 IST
Samsung Unveils WAFX-P Interactive Displays With Circle to Search, AI Summaries

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's interactive displays also feature a built-in 4K camera and 20W speakers

Highlights
  • The new education-focused displays were unveiled at Bett 2025 exhibition
  • The WAFX-P interactive displays run on Android 15
  • It also features 16GB RAM and 128GB SSD internal storage
Samsung unveiled its new lineup of education-focused interactive displays at the Bett 2025 exhibition on Tuesday. Part of the WAFX-P series, these displays are aimed at creating smart learning environments inside classrooms. With the latest series, the South Korean tech giant integrated several artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Circle to Search. With up to 86-inch in size, these are expected to be the biggest displays that support the visual lookup tool when they hit the market. Samsung has not revealed the prices of the interactive displays.

Samsung's WAFX-P Displays Offer Visual Lookup Features

The tech giant announced the WAFX-P series of interactive displays for classrooms that are equipped with Samsung AI assistant as well as various AI features. The company's WAFX-P series runs on Android, and it is compatible with Google Classroom, Google Drive, and the Google.

The WAFX-P lineup will be available in three display sizes of 65, 75, and 86-inch. To run AI inference locally, the device is equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 4.8 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance. It also comes with an undisclosed octa-core CPU with 16GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

Samsung's new interactive displays feature up to 450 nits of peak brightness and come with a built-in 4K camera, microphone, as well as 20W speakers. The smart display will run on Android 15. Notably, the pricing details and launch date of the device are yet to be announced.

Using the Samsung AI assistant, teachers and students can access Google's Circle to Search feature, which lets users quickly run a web search on any on-screen images or text. The tech giant highlighted that the results will be sourced from “trusted sources,” although it is not clear whether this will be a special version of the AI tool.

Apart from this, the interactive display will also offer AI-powered summaries of lessons to show recaps at the end of every session, helping students conduct a post-class review. Additionally, Live Transcript will convert speech into text in real-time to let students easily revisit the teacher's explanations and pointers.

Further reading: Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Circle to Search
Samsung Unveils WAFX-P Interactive Displays With Circle to Search, AI Summaries
