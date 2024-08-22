Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Gets Circle to Search Feature With August 2024 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Gets Circle to Search Feature With August 2024 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users may soon be able to copy text from a selected area by circling on it and toggling its visual lookup on the web.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE debuted in India in 2021 as the latest entry into the S21 series

Highlights
  • August 2024 update is reported to be rolled out for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
  • The security patch includes AI-powered Circle to Search feature
  • Samsung is also reported to bring it to its A-series smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has reportedly become the latest smartphone to get Circle to Search – the visual lookup feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which the company debuted at its Unpacked event in January. Although it was first rolled out with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the feature has trickled down to not just Samsung smartphones but handsets from Google too. However, the Galaxy S21 FE was one of the few devices from Samsung's S-lineup that remained elusive to it, but not anymore.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Circle to Search

According to a report by SamMobile, the August 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series does not only bring fixes for reported 50 critical vulnerabilities but also a highly awaited AI-powered feature. Following the update, Circle to Search is said to be available on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The feature allows users to copy text from a selected area by circling on it and enabling its visual lookup on the web. Users with an S-Pen compatible smartphone can also utilise it to select objects and texts on the screen. It gets activated by pressing the home button or the navigation pill, allowing users to scribble, or circle or draw over an object and text on the screen, to perform a visual lookup.

Although the Galaxy S21 series, comprising three smartphones, received the feature as part of the big Galaxy AI update, the S21 FE remained elusive.

Other Galaxy Phones with Circle to Search

Circle to Search debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. In addition to its introduction on the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung recently announced that it will roll out support for its A-series smartphones too, including Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34, in August. However, it is unclear if it would arrive via a software update or it will be a server-side switch. Additionally, the company will also bring the feature to two tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

Comments

Further reading: Circle to Search, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung, Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI features, AI, artifical Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
