Google Is Reportedly Testing a Redesigned Interface for Circle to Search

Google's might be working on a redesigned interface to make Circle to Search features easier to access.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The microphone icon in Circle to Search reportedly appears similar to the rest of the elements

Highlights
  • This is the third time Google has changed Circle to Search’s design
  • The Google Lens icon is reportedly not available in the new interface
  • The new design was reportedly spotted with the latest Google app
Google is testing a new design for its Circle to Search interface once again, according to a report. The visual lookup tool has undergone several design iterations after it was launched in early 2024, as new features were added to the artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The latest redesign could simplify the AI tool's interface, while making it easier for users to access various features. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also said to have removed the Google Lens icon that was present in the currently available Circle to Search UI.

Circle to Search Could Soon Show All Three Features Inside the Text Field

9to5Google spotted the tech giant testing a new interface design for Circle to Search with the latest version of the Google app. However, it appears the new design has not been widely rolled out, and only select users have access to it. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to see the new interface on any of their devices.

circle to search design 9t5google Circle to Search

The new user interface of Circle to Search
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

 

Based on the images shared by the publication, it appears Google has reworked several elements from the December iteration. Upon activating Circle to Search, the entire full-screen panel reportedly slides up as a single element. Exiting the interface is said to pull down the panel in the same manner.

This is a change from the previous versions where a pill-shaped text field would appear and then the full-screen translucent glowing panel would follow after. The exit and overflow menu (vertical ellipsis) icons are reportedly housed inside circles.

The icons for all three Circle to Search features — text translation, song search, and microphone — are said to appear within the text field, replacing the app drawer button. The Google Lens icon is reportedly not visible in the new interface. Additionally, the microphone icon has been recoloured to reflect the rest of the panel, instead of appearing in Google's four colours, as per the screenshot.

Compared to the older interfaces, this one appears to be most cohesive as a unit, as different icons and elements are not scattered around the screen. The lack of the app drawer also makes it easier to access different features with a single tap. However, since all the icons are now available on the text field, some users might find it a bit cluttered.

It is unclear when (or whether) Google will roll out this redesigned Circle to Search interface to a wider user base.

Further reading: Circle to Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, App, Android
