Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Security Update Said to Add Circle to Search in Multiple New Countries

Samsung rolled out Circle to Search in Galaxy S21 FE in Asian countries last week.

Written by Akash Dutta | Updated: 26 August 2024 13:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Security Update Said to Add Circle to Search in Multiple New Countries

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched in India in 2021 as the latest entry into the S21 series

Highlights
  • Different firmware versions for the security update were spotted
  • Samsung has also expanded Circle to Search to the Galaxy A series
  • The feature is reportedly getting a QR code scanning capability
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE received a new update last week that added the Circle to Search feature to the smartphone. Now, a new report claims that the feature is simultaneously rolling out in multiple countries simultaneously. Last week's update only confirmed the visual lookup feature's arrival in Asian countries, but reportedly, different firmware versions of the update mean it will be released in the US, Canada, and other regions. Notably, Samsung also rolled out Circle to Search in multiple Galaxy A series smartphones.

Circle to Search in Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Arrives in More Countries

According to a report by SamMobile, the August 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was also rolled out this week in more countries. These include multiple countries in Europe, Canada, the US, and more. The publication tracked the update via the different firmware versions for each region.

As per the publication, the update was spotted as being available in Canada with the firmware version G990WVLUCGXG8. Similarly, in European countries, the update is said to be rolled out with the firmware versions G990BXXU9GXH2 or G990B2XXU8GXH2. The two versions represent the two variants of the smartphone available in the region.

Additionally, the report claimed that the update is also rolling out in the US and will be available in both the carrier-locked and factory-unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 FE. On AT&T, Comcast, Dish, Metro, PCS, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile networks, the carrier-locked version of the smartphone is reportedly getting the update bearing firmware version G990USQUCGXG8, whereas the factory-unlocked version will get the update with the G990U1UEUCGXG7 firmware version across all carriers.

To install the new security update, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users can go to Settings and navigate to Software Update. There, they can choose to download and install it at the bottom of the screen. Notably, the update has also patched multiple security vulnerabilities from the previous version of the software.

Separately, a report claims that Google is working on integrating the new Pixel Screenshots app for the Pixel 9 series with Circle to Search. This Pixel-exclusive feature is said to let users save a screenshot directly using the visual lookup feature and save the images with AI processing to let the Screenshots app discover it when the user asks a query about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Circle to Search, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple to Produce More iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models This Year: Report
Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest

