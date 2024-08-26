Samsung Galaxy S21 FE received a new update last week that added the Circle to Search feature to the smartphone. Now, a new report claims that the feature is simultaneously rolling out in multiple countries simultaneously. Last week's update only confirmed the visual lookup feature's arrival in Asian countries, but reportedly, different firmware versions of the update mean it will be released in the US, Canada, and other regions. Notably, Samsung also rolled out Circle to Search in multiple Galaxy A series smartphones.

Circle to Search in Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Arrives in More Countries

According to a report by SamMobile, the August 2024 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was also rolled out this week in more countries. These include multiple countries in Europe, Canada, the US, and more. The publication tracked the update via the different firmware versions for each region.

As per the publication, the update was spotted as being available in Canada with the firmware version G990WVLUCGXG8. Similarly, in European countries, the update is said to be rolled out with the firmware versions G990BXXU9GXH2 or G990B2XXU8GXH2. The two versions represent the two variants of the smartphone available in the region.

Additionally, the report claimed that the update is also rolling out in the US and will be available in both the carrier-locked and factory-unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 FE. On AT&T, Comcast, Dish, Metro, PCS, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile networks, the carrier-locked version of the smartphone is reportedly getting the update bearing firmware version G990USQUCGXG8, whereas the factory-unlocked version will get the update with the G990U1UEUCGXG7 firmware version across all carriers.

To install the new security update, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users can go to Settings and navigate to Software Update. There, they can choose to download and install it at the bottom of the screen. Notably, the update has also patched multiple security vulnerabilities from the previous version of the software.

Separately, a report claims that Google is working on integrating the new Pixel Screenshots app for the Pixel 9 series with Circle to Search. This Pixel-exclusive feature is said to let users save a screenshot directly using the visual lookup feature and save the images with AI processing to let the Screenshots app discover it when the user asks a query about it.