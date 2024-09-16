Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto Edge 50 Neo's open sale will commence on September 24 at 12 pm on the brand website, Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 13:35 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with MIL-STD 810H certification and IP68 rating

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 50 Neo has been launched in India
  • The smartphone comes with a primary Sony LYTIA-700C camera
  • It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and runs on Android 14
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Neo was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone made its global debut in August, boasting features such as a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, a 3X telephoto camera, MIL-STD-810 Military Grade certification, and Moto AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. It also gets IP68 certification against dust and water ingress and 5 years of assured operating system (OS) upgrades. It joins the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra in the company's flagship smartphone lineup.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Price in India

Moto Edge 50 Neo price in India starts at Rs. 23,999. However, the company says this is a “festive special price”. It is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The handset will be available for purchase during a Motorola live commerce sale for one hour on September 16 starting at 7 pm on Flipkart. Its open sale will commence on September 24 at 12 pm on the official Motorola India website, Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

It is available in four Pantone-certified colourways: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille – all with a vegan leather finish back.

Buyers can also take advantage of a Rs. 1,000 discount on leading banks. Alternatively, they can also opt for an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus. There are also operator offers live on the smartphone. Motorola is bundling Reliance Jio offers worth Rs. 10,000, including cashback value of up to Rs. 2,000 and additional offers up to Rs. 8,000.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Moto Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It can dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content being viewed on the screen. The smartphone's display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and the handset also carries IP68 and a MIL-STD 810H certification. For media consumption, the handset gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Moto Edge 50 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a RAM Boost feature that adds another 8GB of RAM virtually, optimised by AI. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and is promised to get five years of OS and security updates.

For optics, the Moto Edge 50 Neo sports a rear triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The handset also comes with moto AI-powered camera centric features such as moto ai processing, style sync, adaptive stabilisation, and 30x super zoom. Additional AI features, courtesy of Google Photos, include Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.

In terms of connectivity, Edge 50 Neo supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G across 16 bands in India. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging. The phone measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, and weighs 171g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price in India, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications, Motorola Edge 50, Motorola Edge 50 Specifications, Motorola Edge 50 Price, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google’s Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
  4. Earth Might Get a Mini Moon Temporarily Due to This Rare Phenomenon
  5. Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place'
  6. BTC-Led Crypto Market Sees Volatility Owing to Macroeconomic Factors
  7. Google's Circle to Search Could Be Expanded to More Android Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report
  2. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility
  5. Meta to Start Training Its AI on Public Data of Facebook, Instagram Users in the UK
  6. Mysterious Signal Linked to Greenland Landslide Highlights Climate Change Impact
  7. iPhone 16 Plus Pre-Orders Saw 48 Percent Increase YoY, Low Demand for ‘Pro’ Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Supercooling of Earth's Inner Core May Finally Reveal its True Age, Highlights New Report
  9. Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place' Despite Being Stuck in Space for Eight Months
  10. Earth Might Gain Another Moon Temporarily as a Small Asteroid Could Begin Orbit It, Claims Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »