Motorola Edge 50 Neo was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone made its global debut in August, boasting features such as a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, a 3X telephoto camera, MIL-STD-810 Military Grade certification, and Moto AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. It also gets IP68 certification against dust and water ingress and 5 years of assured operating system (OS) upgrades. It joins the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra in the company's flagship smartphone lineup.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Price in India

Moto Edge 50 Neo price in India starts at Rs. 23,999. However, the company says this is a “festive special price”. It is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The handset will be available for purchase during a Motorola live commerce sale for one hour on September 16 starting at 7 pm on Flipkart. Its open sale will commence on September 24 at 12 pm on the official Motorola India website, Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

It is available in four Pantone-certified colourways: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille – all with a vegan leather finish back.

Buyers can also take advantage of a Rs. 1,000 discount on leading banks. Alternatively, they can also opt for an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus. There are also operator offers live on the smartphone. Motorola is bundling Reliance Jio offers worth Rs. 10,000, including cashback value of up to Rs. 2,000 and additional offers up to Rs. 8,000.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Moto Edge 50 Neo is equipped with a 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It can dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content being viewed on the screen. The smartphone's display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and the handset also carries IP68 and a MIL-STD 810H certification. For media consumption, the handset gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Moto Edge 50 Neo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a RAM Boost feature that adds another 8GB of RAM virtually, optimised by AI. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and is promised to get five years of OS and security updates.

For optics, the Moto Edge 50 Neo sports a rear triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The handset also comes with moto AI-powered camera centric features such as moto ai processing, style sync, adaptive stabilisation, and 30x super zoom. Additional AI features, courtesy of Google Photos, include Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.

In terms of connectivity, Edge 50 Neo supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G across 16 bands in India. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging. The phone measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, and weighs 171g.