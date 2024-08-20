Technology News
Google Spotted Testing Circle to Search Music Identification Feature With Ability to Recognise Songs and Artists

A new button located on the Circle to Search screen could also allow users to sing or hum songs to identify them.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 20:03 IST
Photo Credit: Google

It is currently unclear if the music-related feature is available to beta testers

Highlights
  • Circle-to-Search could soon display a new icon for Music Search
  • The feature was spotted on version 15.32 of the Google app
  • Users can reportedly hum or sing a song to identify it
Circle to Search, the artificial intelligence (AI) visual lookup feature developed by Google, might be getting a new music search capability. According to a new leak, a new icon for music search was spotted in testing on a Samsung Galaxy S23 series handset. The feature is said to be able to detect a song playing on the screen and run a Google Search for it. However, it is unclear whether the feature is currently available to beta testers or whether it is being rolled out widely.

Circle to Search Might Be Getting a Music Search Function

A Reddit post by user u/SamsungAmateur sheds light on a new feature was spotted on Circle to Search, that lets users look up a song playing on the screen. While the user found it in the Galaxy S23 series smartphone, it is unclear if other devices and Samsung's other smartphone series will also be getting it.

cts music search reddit Circle to Search music search feature

Circle-to-Search music search feature
Photo Credit: Reddit/SamsungAmateur

 

Thanks to multiple screenshots of the feature shared by the user, we have a clear picture of how it works. A new icon is shown next to the Google Search floating action button. It features a music note in purple, and the icon is placed next to the translation icon.

In another screenshot, it appears that the user tapped the button, and the text appears “Play, sing, or hum a song…” on the screen. In the example, a music video on YouTube was being played. In a subsequent screenshot, it appears the feature correctly identified the artist and the song name and ran a Google Search for it. Gadgets 360 was not able to confirm the existence of the feature on the latest version of the Google app on a device with the Circle to Search feature enabled.

The feature prompts the user to play, sing, or hum the song, according to one of the screenshots. As Circle to Search is a visual lookup feature, the addition of singing or humming to identify a song would mean the addition of new functionality. This raises some suspicion regarding whether the singing or humming detection functionality is genuine. Notably, in the Reddit post, other users claimed that they have not seen the feature on devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As a result, it's worth taking the leaked details about this feature with a healthy dose of scepticism. Google has yet to make an official announcement regarding the feature, which — if genuine — could eventually be rolled out to users.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Circle to search, Google, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Black Myth: Wukong Becomes Steam's Third Most-Played Game of All Time Withing Hours of Launch

