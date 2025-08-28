Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account

Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account

Google has reportedly advised Gmail users to update their passwords and strengthen their security.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 19:30 IST
Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Gmail users should secure their accounts by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA)

Highlights
  • Password hackers have reportedly breached 2.5 billion Gmail accounts
  • Google has reportedly notified impacted users via email
  • The threat actor has also targeted Salesforce database via OAuth tokens
Advertisement

Google has reportedly alerted 2.5 billion Gmail account holders after a password hacker group was able to carry out a “successful intrusion.” As per the report, the incident occurred between August 8 and 18 in a widespread attack via compromised Open Authorisation (OAuth) tokens. Apart from targeting individual accounts, the threat actors have also targeted Salesforce's database containing information about its customers, the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) has found. The company has advised Gmail users to update their passwords and secure their accounts.

Threat Actor Target Gmail Account Passwords

The Mountain View-based tech giant reportedly alerted impacted Gmail users via email, asking them to update their passwords immediately and increase the security of their accounts by activating two-factor authentication (2FA). Additionally, the company is said to have advised users to remain alert for suspicious activity.

The same hacker group, tracked as UNC6395, was found to be involved in a widespread data theft campaign targeting Salesforce customer data, GTIG said in a blog post. This occurred as a result of compromised OAuth tokens “associated with the Salesloft Drift third-party application.”

As a protective measure, Salesloft has revoked all active access and refresh tokens that came from the Drift application. Salesforce has also removed Drift from its AppExchange until further investigation is conducted.

While the enterprise-focused attack was mitigated via a combined effort by GTIG, Salesforce, and Salesloft, individual Gmail account holders need to take proactive steps to secure their accounts to protect themselves from any potential data breaches. Google suggests a series of steps a user can take to ensure the security of their accounts.

How to Secure Your Gmail Account

  1. Run Google's Security check-up by navigating to your Google account, then Settings > Security > Security check-up. Fix any red or amber items.
     
  2. Update your password by going to Security > Password > *Set a new password. Google recommends using a unique and strong alphanumeric password which includes capitalisation and special characters.
     
  3. Turn on 2FA by navigating to Security > 2-Step Verification, and adding a passkey. You can also opt to use an authenticator app to receive OTPs to verify your identity.
     
  4. Review devices and active sessions by visiting Security > Your devices. Sign out of anything you do not recognise or no longer use.
     
  5. Revoke third-party access and app passwords by navigating to Security > Third-party access, and removing any apps that you do not need or trust.
     
  6. Monitor your recent login activity by opening the Gmail web page, then tapping on *Details located at the bottom right corner.
     
  7. Never click on a URL or attached file sent from an email address you do not recognise. Even if it is a familiar account, always verify with the sender via a separate platform.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Data Privacy, 2FA, Cybersecurity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Launched With ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Related Stories

Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your Gmail Password Might Have Been Leaked: How to Secure Your Account
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  4. Huawei Mate XTs Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of September 9 Debut
  5. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  6. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  7. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on 3C Website, Charging Speed Revealed
  8. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung SmartThings Family Care Update Adds New Safety Features, Simplifies Setup Process
  2. Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Dimensity 9400+ SoC; Specifications Leaked Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  5. Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account
  6. Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC
  7. Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video
  8. Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Launched With ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime
  10. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features Amid Streaming Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »