Google has reportedly alerted 2.5 billion Gmail account holders after a password hacker group was able to carry out a “successful intrusion.” As per the report, the incident occurred between August 8 and 18 in a widespread attack via compromised Open Authorisation (OAuth) tokens. Apart from targeting individual accounts, the threat actors have also targeted Salesforce's database containing information about its customers, the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) has found. The company has advised Gmail users to update their passwords and secure their accounts.

Threat Actor Target Gmail Account Passwords

The Mountain View-based tech giant reportedly alerted impacted Gmail users via email, asking them to update their passwords immediately and increase the security of their accounts by activating two-factor authentication (2FA). Additionally, the company is said to have advised users to remain alert for suspicious activity.

The same hacker group, tracked as UNC6395, was found to be involved in a widespread data theft campaign targeting Salesforce customer data, GTIG said in a blog post. This occurred as a result of compromised OAuth tokens “associated with the Salesloft Drift third-party application.”

As a protective measure, Salesloft has revoked all active access and refresh tokens that came from the Drift application. Salesforce has also removed Drift from its AppExchange until further investigation is conducted.

While the enterprise-focused attack was mitigated via a combined effort by GTIG, Salesforce, and Salesloft, individual Gmail account holders need to take proactive steps to secure their accounts to protect themselves from any potential data breaches. Google suggests a series of steps a user can take to ensure the security of their accounts.

How to Secure Your Gmail Account