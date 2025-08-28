Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Dimensity 9400+ SoC; Specifications Leaked Days Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench with the model number SM-X936B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will reportedly feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Highlights
  • Samsung has a Galaxy launch event scheduled for September 4
  • The tablet is tipped to come with a 13-megapixel main rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could carry a 11,600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to debut at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event in September. With only a few days left until the hardware launch event, Samsung's next Galaxy Tab S series Android tablet has allegedly surfaced on benchmarking websites, revealing its model number and key specifications. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It is tipped to come with a 14.6-inch display and an 11,600mAh battery. The Ultra variant is expected to debut alongside the regular Galaxy Tab S11 model.

An Android tablet identified as Samsung SM-X936B, which is believed to be the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, has been listed on Geekbench. It scored 2,474 points and 8,721 points in the single core and multi core tests, respectively.

The listing indicates the Samsung SM-X936B tablet runs on Android 16 (along with One UI 8) and has 10.99GB (12GB) of RAM. It also reveals an octa-core chipset, which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Additionally, Greek website Techmaniacs has spotted the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on the Device Info HW database. The listing, shared with a screenshot, corroborates rumours about the tablet being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset alongside the Mali-G925 GPU. It also reveals several key specifications of the tablet, further strengthening speculations.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will reportedly feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1,848×2,960 pixels resolution. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet is tipped to come with a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to feature dual 12-megapixel sensors for selfies and video chats. Further, the tablet is tipped to carry an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support. It could come with an IP68 rating and support for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked launch event scheduled for September 4, and the company is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra during the event, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11.
 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account
Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected

