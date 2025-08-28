Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads

Apple and Samsung, two major competitors in the global smartphone market, have sent cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi objecting to its ads, according to a report. The US and South Korea-based tech giants have reportedly sent the Chinese smartphone maker, legal notices over its ad campaign, citing the impact on the brand reputation of both firms. Xiaomi previously published full front-page ads for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in several Indian news publications, directly comparing its flagship handset with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung, Apple Reportedly Object to Disparaging Content in Ads

The Economic Times reports that Apple and Samsung have separately sent legal notices to the Chinese smartphone maker over its recent ad campaign for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. In one of the ads that Xiaomi published in an Indian news publication, shared by a Reddit user, Xiaomi called the camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max “cute”, along with the tagline “Maybe it's time to see through the right lens.”

In another ad, the Chinese company reportedly wrote, “Happy April Fools' Day to anyone who believed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera could outshine Xiaomi's newly launched 15 Ultra.” Both these ads seem to have irked Apple and Samsung, leading to them sending a cease-and-desist notice to Xiaomi. The report also states that the company has launched similar ad campaigns against the South Korean tech giant.

The firms have reportedly claimed that Xiaomi's ad campaigns include disparaging content, which should be stopped immediately. Additionally, Apple and Samsung believe that the tone of Xiaomi's ads goes beyond fair competition, presenting their products in a bad light, according to the publication. Both Apple and Samsung command a large market share in the premium smartphone category.

Meanwhile, all three tech companies are expected to launch new devices globally, including in India. Apple has scheduled its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event for September 9, during which it will unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.

On the other hand, Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, along with the Galaxy Tab S11 series, during its September 4 Galaxy event. Moreover, Xiaomi is also speculated to unveil its Xiaomi 16 series in late September or early October, and these handsets are first expected to debut in China.