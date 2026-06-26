Google on Thursday announced the Google Finance app for Android. It allows users to track watch lists, monitor real-time market data, and receive AI-generated insights. The company will also expand its capabilities to bring features like live earnings calls and today's new portfolio in the coming months. Alongside, the web experience has been upgraded with new portfolio management tools. Google says users can now access scheduled market briefings powered by AI.

Google Finance Users Might Have to Wait for an iOS App

In a blog post, Google announced that the new Finance app for Android is a dedicated hub for users who regularly follow the stock market and keep an eye on their investments. The app will offer quick access to features like personalised watch lists, live market prices, a financial news feed, and Google's AI-powered research tools.

A notable feature highlighted by the company is Key Moments. Leveraging AI, it is claimed to be capable of providing contextual explanations for significant stock price movements. Users can access the company's AI research assistant for analysis of companies, sectors, or broader market trends from the app itself.

In addition to the launch of the Android app, the Mountain View-based tech giant has moved the revamped Google Finance web experience out of the beta stage. Google said that a major new feature is improved portfolio management, which now enables users to consolidate all their investments into a single dashboard. It can also display portfolio performance, asset allocation, and other investment insights in one place.

The company added that existing Google Finance portfolios will automatically migrate to the new experience. Meanwhile, new portfolios can be created by uploading CSV or PDF files containing investment holdings. Users can also build a portfolio simply by describing their investments or uploading screenshots of their holdings.

Once configured, there is an AI-integrated search tool that is claimed to be capable of responding to investment-related queries, such as which sectors are underrepresented in their portfolio or how their fixed-income allocation could affect long-term growth.

Another key feature is AI-generated market briefings. As the name suggests, it allows users to create customised tasks by entering prompts such as requesting a daily pre-market summary covering overnight cryptocurrency movements or updates tailored to their watch list and portfolio. The generated briefings will be delivered according to a user-defined schedule.

The new portfolio management tools and AI-powered market briefings are rolling out globally starting this week. While the Google Finance app is currently limited to Android, its iOS counterpart is also in development and is scheduled to arrive later this year.