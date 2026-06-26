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Google Finance App for Android Announced With AI Portfolio Tools, Real-Time Market Updates

Google says the new Finance app on Android is a dedicated hub for users who regularly follow the stock market and keep an eye on their investments.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 15:03 IST
Google Finance App for Android Announced With AI Portfolio Tools, Real-Time Market Updates

Photo Credit: Google

Google said iOS version of the Finance app will be rolled out later this year

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Highlights
  • The app features AI tools to explain stock price movements
  • Users can import portfolios via files or even simple screenshots
  • A dedicated iOS app is scheduled to arrive later this year
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Google on Thursday announced the Google Finance app for Android. It allows users to track watch lists, monitor real-time market data, and receive AI-generated insights. The company will also expand its capabilities to bring features like live earnings calls and today's new portfolio in the coming months. Alongside, the web experience has been upgraded with new portfolio management tools. Google says users can now access scheduled market briefings powered by AI.

Google Finance Users Might Have to Wait for an iOS App

In a blog post, Google announced that the new Finance app for Android is a dedicated hub for users who regularly follow the stock market and keep an eye on their investments. The app will offer quick access to features like personalised watch lists, live market prices, a financial news feed, and Google's AI-powered research tools.

A notable feature highlighted by the company is Key Moments. Leveraging AI, it is claimed to be capable of providing contextual explanations for significant stock price movements. Users can access the company's AI research assistant for analysis of companies, sectors, or broader market trends from the app itself.

In addition to the launch of the Android app, the Mountain View-based tech giant has moved the revamped Google Finance web experience out of the beta stage. Google said that a major new feature is improved portfolio management, which now enables users to consolidate all their investments into a single dashboard. It can also display portfolio performance, asset allocation, and other investment insights in one place.

The company added that existing Google Finance portfolios will automatically migrate to the new experience. Meanwhile, new portfolios can be created by uploading CSV or PDF files containing investment holdings. Users can also build a portfolio simply by describing their investments or uploading screenshots of their holdings.

Once configured, there is an AI-integrated search tool that is claimed to be capable of responding to investment-related queries, such as which sectors are underrepresented in their portfolio or how their fixed-income allocation could affect long-term growth.

Another key feature is AI-generated market briefings. As the name suggests, it allows users to create customised tasks by entering prompts such as requesting a daily pre-market summary covering overnight cryptocurrency movements or updates tailored to their watch list and portfolio. The generated briefings will be delivered according to a user-defined schedule.

The new portfolio management tools and AI-powered market briefings are rolling out globally starting this week. While the Google Finance app is currently limited to Android, its iOS counterpart is also in development and is scheduled to arrive later this year.

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Further reading: Google Finance, Google Finance app, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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