Redmi K90 Ultra is scheduled to be launched in China later this month by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The company recently announced the exact launch date, while also revealing that it will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which was released in 2024. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be equipped with a significantly larger battery than the Redmi K80 Ultra, which packs a 7,410mAh battery. Separately, the real-life performance figures of the handset have surfaced online, hinting that it could deliver better gaming performance than others with the flagship Snapdragon SoC.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Gaming Performance (Expected)

On Thursday, the Xiaomi sub-brand revealed that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be backed by an 8,550mAh Xiaomi Jinshajiang (translated from Chinese) battery, featuring 16 percent silicon content. The upcoming Redmi K series smartphone will also support 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. This is a significant upgrade over the Redmi K80 Ultra, which was launched last year with a 7,410mAh cell.

The Redmi K90 Ultra will also boast a flat display with M10 luminescent material, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and Xiaomi Qingshan Eye Protection. The company claims that the handset will be capable of natively running more than 40 games at 165 fps with HD resolution standard, like Valorant and Delta Force.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the real-life performance figures of the Redmi K90 Ultra. He claims that the phone was able to deliver 165 fps with a total power consumption of 5,783mW during Genshin Impact, outperforming a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset-powered device, which ran the game at 113.4 fps, while drawing 5,432 mW of power. Similarly, the handset reportedly outperformed the rival in Glory of the King and another title, while delivering similar performance in PUBG.

We already know that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm, which was released in 2024, and powers previous-generation flagship smartphones. It will also be equipped with an active cooling fan for thermal management, which is claimed to be 6 percent larger than the one found on other handsets. The Redmi K90 Ultra is set to launch in China on June 30 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).